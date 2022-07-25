ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

Grass Lake Township man dies after motorcycle crash

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
 3 days ago
(Getty Images)

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) — A 63-year-old man died on Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Mount Hope Road near Morrissey Road in Grass Lake Township.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Michigan State Police, and the Grass Lake Fire Department responded to reports of the motorcycle crash at around 6:45 p.m.

The Grass Lake Township man was going north on Mount Hope Road, when he went off the roadway and hit a small embankment.

According to deputies, the man was thrown off the motorcycle and died from his injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor, and the man was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

This crash is still under investigation. As more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.

Comments / 1

 

