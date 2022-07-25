Record number of LGBTQ+ candidates file for Minnesota Legislature

A record number of openly LGBTQ+ candidates are running for Minnesota Legislature in this year's midterm elections.

What's happening: At least 11 candidates who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community will appear on ballots for the Aug. 9 primary, according to a list compiled by state Sen. Scott Dibble (DFL-Minneapolis).

The big picture: Advocates say a record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ candidates are running across the nation as lawmakers in many states advance proposals that could curtail their rights.

What they're saying: Dibble, who is gay, said the high interest from Minnesota candidates is "absolutely a response to [a] national coordinated effort to attack LGBTQ people and trans youth."

Growing LGBTQ representation at the local level, including on city councils, has also created a "pipeline" of potential candidates to run for state Legislature or Congress.

Zoom in: State House candidate Leigh Finke told Axios she started thinking about running after the introduction of a 2021 bill that would make it a misdemeanor for trans students to participate in school sports or use the locker room for females.

Finke, a journalist and activist, will be Minnesota's first openly transgender legislator if she wins her bid for an open House seat that includes parts of Falcon Heights, Roseville and St. Paul.

"It became extremely important for me to have a trans person at the Capitol to have a voice," the St. Paul Democrat told Axios. "We've never been represented."

Flashback: Minnesota made history as the first state with an openly gay state legislator after Sen. Allan Spear came out in 1974.

Since then just 10 more out legislators have served, per Dibble's count. Five of those lawmakers are currently in the Legislature.

"I'm really excited for the company," Dibble said.

What to watch: A number of the candidates, including Finke and former state Rep. Erin Maye Quade , are running in competitive primaries next month.