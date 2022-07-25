ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Record number of LGBTQ+ candidates file for Minnesota Legislature

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpNMd_0grp3LRe00

A record number of openly LGBTQ+ candidates are running for Minnesota Legislature in this year's midterm elections.

What's happening: At least 11 candidates who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community will appear on ballots for the Aug. 9 primary, according to a list compiled by state Sen. Scott Dibble (DFL-Minneapolis).

The big picture: Advocates say a record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ candidates are running across the nation as lawmakers in many states advance proposals that could curtail their rights.

What they're saying: Dibble, who is gay, said the high interest from Minnesota candidates is "absolutely a response to [a] national coordinated effort to attack LGBTQ people and trans youth."

  • Growing LGBTQ representation at the local level, including on city councils, has also created a "pipeline" of potential candidates to run for state Legislature or Congress.

Zoom in: State House candidate Leigh Finke told Axios she started thinking about running after the introduction of a 2021 bill that would make it a misdemeanor for trans students to participate in school sports or use the locker room for females.

  • Finke, a journalist and activist, will be Minnesota's first openly transgender legislator if she wins her bid for an open House seat that includes parts of Falcon Heights, Roseville and St. Paul.
  • "It became extremely important for me to have a trans person at the Capitol to have a voice," the St. Paul Democrat told Axios. "We've never been represented."

Flashback: Minnesota made history as the first state with an openly gay state legislator after Sen. Allan Spear came out in 1974.

  • Since then just 10 more out legislators have served, per Dibble's count. Five of those lawmakers are currently in the Legislature.
  • "I'm really excited for the company," Dibble said.

What to watch: A number of the candidates, including Finke and former state Rep. Erin Maye Quade , are running in competitive primaries next month.

  • The outcome of those races will influence overall representation at the Capitol next year.

Comments / 25

AMERICA FIRST@??
3d ago

Who cares about their sexual preference? And a word to the wise IF your sexual PREFERENCE is the platform you chose to run on YOU WILL LOSE. So stop letting the MEDIA MAGGOTS decide your destiny or your DESTRUCTION.

Reply(1)
27
cold
3d ago

what does sex have to do with running for a government job JUST REMEMBER WE THE PEOPLE ARE YOUR BEST OR WORST GOVERNMENT IS OUT OF CONTROL

Reply
9
ted weston
3d ago

got enough mental issue people in the legislative branch don't need anymore

Reply(1)
29
Related
KARE 11

Senators throw out most Fateh ethics complaints

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Senate panel Wednesday dismissed most of the ethics complaints brought by Republican senators against Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis. In its fourth and final hearing on the matter, the Senate Ethics Subcommittee decided there wasn't enough evidence to sustain the complaints about the freshman Democrat's 2020 campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Most Minnesota ethics complaints dismissed against Omar Fateh

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive their stories in your inbox. A state Senate ethics subcommittee dismissed most of an ethics complaint against Senator Omar Fateh Wednesday afternoon,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz outlines 10-year economic expansion plan

(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced a ten-year economic expansion plan for Minnesota on Wednesday. The event took place at Wyoming Machine in Stacy, MN. The Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion today released the 28-page report, titled “Minnesota’s Moment: A Roadmap for Economic Expansion,” which offers long-term steps to continue improving Minnesota’s economy.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Roseville, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Falcon Heights, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota tribe ends blood requirement for members

DULUTH, Minn — The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe has voted to remove a decades-old requirement that members have a minimum of 25% Chippewa blood. Officials say 65% of voters on an advisory referendum say the blood quantum requirement should be removed from membership in the six-reservation tribe. The referendum is a guide for tribal leaders who will now decide whether to ask voters to amend the tribe's constitution.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus

Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota primary election two weeks away

MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, Minnesota voters are being asked to go to the polls in the summertime to decide who will be on the ballot in November. Early voting is already underway heading into the Aug. 9 party primaries. Several hotly contested races are attracting some buzz, as challengers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Legislature#Trans People#Racism#State House#Democrat
Kat Kountry 105

New Laws Take Effect August 1st

ST. PAUL -- Next Monday, a series of new laws will take effect in Minnesota. The Minnesota House of Representatives has released a list of new laws and regulations that take effect August 1st. Among the more notable changes:. Long-term care insurance will be allowed to be sold as part...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

St. Paul extends deadline for police chief search

The tight labor market appears to extend to Minnesota police chiefs. Driving the news: St. Paul is extending its application deadline for candidates to succeed retired Chief Todd Axtell by two weeks in hopes of attracting more prospects, the Pioneer Press reports. That delay hamper Mayor Melvin Carter's stated goal...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

How Minnesota schools are prepping for worst-case scenarios

MINNEAPOLIS -- It may be summer break for Minnesota students, but there are people across the state working right now to keep them safe during the school year.The Minnesota School Safety Center is a team of five people that travels around the state to help schools assess their risks and strengthen their plans with best practices from around the state and around the country.  Randy Johnson is the team's director."Much involvement needs to be done by the parents as far as understanding what's going on and what are the expectations of parents when they do have a situation like that," Johnson said. "But more importantly, what do we do on the front end before that type of incident does occur? Are we communicating when we have concerns about an individual, about a situation, about behaviors, about language, about things that are on social media?"Johnson says parents with concerns about school safety should start by reaching out their local school.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
iowa.media

ERNST BLOCKS BILL BY MINNESOTA SENATORS

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JONI ERNST FROM IOWA BLOCKED A REQUEST LATE LAST WEEK FROM MINNESOTA DEMOCRATS AMY KLOBUCHAR AND TINA SMITH FOR AN IMMEDIATE VOTE IN THE U-S SENATE ON PERMANENTLY FUNDING BIRTH CONTROL SERVICES AT 550 MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR. KLOBUCHAR TOLD HER COLLEAGUES, EVERYONE SHOULD BE ABLE TO AGREE...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Ready, set, spend? Campaign accounts bulging as races heat up

When it comes to campaign fundraising, what comes in will certainly go back out — through ads, rallies, lawn signs and door-to-door canvassing. And that puts DFL Gov. Tim Walz in a commanding financial position in his reelection bid. Through July 18, Walz has built up a nearly nine-time cash advantage over his Republican challenger Scott Jensen.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

State will rely on consumers, cities to enforce new THC edibles law

There was little fanfare when the Minnesota State Legislature quietly passed a new law allowing intoxicating levels of THC in edible products like gummies and beverages. However, there was plenty of fanfare when the law actually took effect July 1. “We have lines out the door,” said Steven Brown, CEO...
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

Minnesota Supreme Court will not hear Vossen competency appeal

The Minnesota Supreme Court says they will not hear Kandiyohi County’s appeal in the Algene Vossen murder case. Vossen, 80 of Sioux Falls, is charged with Intentional Second Degree Murder for the January 1974 stabbing death of Mae Herman in her Willmar home. Last November Kandiyohi County Judge Steven...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Cargill settles Department of Justice lawsuit

Kristen Leigh Painter at the Star Tribune is reporting Cargill Inc. and other poultry operators agreed to settle a Department of Justice lawsuit filed Monday alleging the companies conspired to suppress wages for its processing plant workers. The department’s antitrust investigation was triggered by Cargill’s and Continental Grain’s proposed $4.5 billion joint acquisition of Sanderson Farms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Map: How Minnesota’s land is used

Photo courtesy United States Department of Agriculture. Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1000
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy