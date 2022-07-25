Finally, some relief from the heat!

Temperatures behind the cold front will drop to the lower 70s overnight. Lots of cloud cover and spotty showers will help keep temperatures cooler tomorrow— most locations struggle to get into the lower 80s. Another chance for stronger storms will arrive Wednesday. Our best chance at a dry afternoon this work week will arrive on Thursday, but afternoon temperatures will return to 90°. The weekend looks mainly dry, but a few showers are possible Sunday afternoon/evening.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

