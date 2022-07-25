ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

15-year-old teen drowns at Monroe County campground, police say

 3 days ago
(WXYZ) — A 15-year-old boy from Detroit has died after drowning in a pond on a Monroe County campground, police say.

According to police, 15-year-old Jaylen Christopher Hill was reported missing around 5:23 p.m. Saturday afternoon after not being seen on the campgrounds for about 20 minutes.

His last known location was the campground's swimming pond.

When officers arrived on scene, a deputy was able to locate the teen within minutes.

He was transported to Toledo Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

At the moment the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Yuchuck at 734-240-7534.

