ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a three-vehicle wreck near Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2un05d_0grp2MMa00
1 person dead after a three-vehicle wreck near Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)Nationwide Report

On Sunday afternoon, one person died following a multi-vehicle accident near Scottsdale. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place near Scottsdale and McDowell roads [...]

Read More >>

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

Woman killed, 4 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Tolleson (Tolleson, AZ)

Woman killed, 4 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Tolleson (Tolleson, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a woman lost her life while four people, including two children received injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Tolleson. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place a little before 4 PM on 99th Avenue [...]
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale man arrested in alleged drive-by shooting in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police say they’ve made an arrest on a drive-by shooting that left a person fighting for their life on Sunday night. Authorities said it happened near Litchfield Road and the I-10 around 6:30 p.m. When officers showed up, they found a person shot that had to be taken to the hospital. On Wednesday morning, Goodyear police said they found the driver, 18-year-old Daniel Anthony Pedrego of Glendale, in connection to the shooting as well as his car.
GOODYEAR, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Az#Nationwide Report#Arizona Resources#Arizona Drivers#Daily Newsletter
allaboutarizonanews.com

Woman Found Dead on Popular Phoenix Hiking Trail

Phoenix Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called to a trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues. A woman was found unresponsive. Firefighters determined the woman was beyond resuscitation efforts and pronounced dead. Police reported that the woman did not have injuries, and no foul play is suspected.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dead woman found near trail at Phoenix's North Mountain

The group of teens are raising money for the couple so they can buy groceries, pay bills and travel easily. New suicide hotline number receives over 100K calls, texts in first week. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When people call 988, a mental health professional will be on the other...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 person seriously injured after a rollover crash in the West Valley (Phoenix, AZ)

1 person seriously injured after a rollover crash in the West Valley (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Monday, at least one person suffered serious injuries following a rollover crash in the West Valley. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place just before 12:30 PM in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 59th Avenue under Loop 202 in west Phoenix [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, 2 kids hospitalized after speeding driver causes crash in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and several others, including two kids, are in the hospital after a speeding driver caused a serious crash in Tolleson on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., police say a man was speeding on 99th Avenue when he hit a crossover SUV carrying five people that was trying to turn left to jump onto Interstate 10. A woman was thrown from the CUV and died at the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Driver Killed in Fiery Auto Accident on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]

One Pronounced Dead after Wrong-Way Crash near 24th Street. The crash happened around midnight near 24th Street and Interstate 10. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a speeding truck was heading south and suddenly crossed the center median for reasons unknown. As a result, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect in hit and run that killed Glendale mother of 4 arrested in Texas, sheriff's officials say

PHOENIX - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run incident that killed a woman in Phoenix. According to a brief statement issued by an official with the sheriff's office in Texas' Medina County, Delano Pore was arrested and booked into the county's jail for alleged accident involving death. Medina County is located to the west of San Antonio.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale man killed in 3-vehicle crash with USPS van

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Scottsdale Sunday afternoon, the Scottsdale Police Department said. Officials said that the crash happened near McDowell and Scottsdale Roads. One of the three drivers involved was killed in the crash. One...
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shooting

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A man and a woman were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande that left a man with serious injuries. Casa Grande Police say 47-year-old Esiquiel Mata and 34-year-old Amber Beets were arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting that happened on July 19 near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigating after woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters found the subject, who was beyond resuscitation efforts, on a trail near Seventh and Peoria avenues in the North Mountain Park area. Police detectives took over the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

3 men shot in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving three victims near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Three men were taken to a hospital, but 26-year-old Sergio Bugarin Casas later died of his injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mesa mobile home community sells for $44 million

Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Possible rain for Phoenix, with flooding in northern Arizona

The owner of Soul Center says the floorboards have water marks, some of the floorings buckled and pools of water flooded different parts of the building. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy