Plane crash kills one near Centralia

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when the Beechcraft A35 aircraft crashed less than a mile from the Centralia Municipal Airport. She was the plane’s only passenger. KTVI-TV reports the plane’s pilot, Peoria-area resident Glenn Rossi, was airlifted to a nearby hospital after firefighters and others freed him from the plane’s wreckage in the ruins of a backyard swimming pool. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO