Plane crash kills one near Centralia

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when the Beechcraft A35 aircraft crashed less than a mile from the Centralia Municipal Airport. She was the plane’s only passenger. KTVI-TV reports the plane’s pilot, Peoria-area resident Glenn Rossi, was airlifted to a nearby hospital after firefighters and others freed him from the plane’s wreckage in the ruins of a backyard swimming pool. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
CENTRALIA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash Saturday afternoon in Centralia, Illinois. A spokesperson from the Centralia Fire Protection District tells FOX2 that a small, single-engine plane crashed around 12:43 p.m. Saturday on Woods Lane, which is less than a mile away from the Centralia Municipal Airport.
Two fatal crashes occurred over the weekend. The first, which was Friday, July 22nd, happened around 7:25 PM and left one individual deceased and one injured. Illinois State Police report 34 year old Daniel Adams, of Gillespie, was westbound on Rt. 16, approximately a quarter-mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt, when his van veered off the road and struck and embankment and tree. The passenger, a 59-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A two vehicle crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. last Friday at the junction of Illinois Rt. 127 and Illinois Rt. 140 near Patriot’s Park. According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, a SUV unit driven by Kenneth Vollintine of Panama was southbound on Rt. 127, approaching a stop sign. It was reported the Vollintine unit allegedly struck a Schwann’s Home Delivery truck, driven by Matthew Holmes of Livingston.
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim of a motorcycle accident in the westbound lanes of Route 24 east of the McClugage Bridge late Friday night has been identified. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Christine Arnold, 57, of East Peoria, died from craniocervical injuries due to the...
Illinois State Police have identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting near Table Grove as Jeremiah C. Jones, 38. Two Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jones, who was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery, on Monday evening. During an encounter just before 10 p.m., Jones reportedly...
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Jersey County, Illinois Saturday. Police said the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 100 near one mile north of Mill Street in Elsah. According to police, a 26-year-old male driver from Lebanon, Illinois made a left on the roadway and struck a guardrail. The victim’s motorcycle crossed the road before resting in a ditch.
Fire has damaged the electrical system of a seven unit apartment building at 948 East 2nd Street in Centralia. Centralia City Firemen say upon arrival flames were showing from the electric box and smoke was coming from the seven individual meters for the apartment complex. Firemen waited for Ameren to disconnect the electricity and then checked to see if the fire had spread inside the building, which turned out not to be the case.
ELSAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A man from Lebanon, Illinois was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened in Elsah, Illinois Saturday night. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 100, a mile north of Mill Street. Dustin Brown, 26, was riding a 2012 Black Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 100 when the motorcycle went off the road to the right and hit a guardrail. The motorcycle then crossed the road and came to a rest in the left ditch.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two cars crashed south of Effingham early Monday morning. State Police said one car was traveling too fast northbound on I-57 mile marker 152 near Mason, IL and hit the car in front of it. The front car then flipped several times into the ditch on the side of the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – An investigation took place early Sunday morning of a crash that left one man severely injured and another dead. According to Illinois state police, the crash took place on Illinois Route 16 approximately ¼ mile south of South 5th Street around 7:25 a.m. A driver was cited for DUI alcohol, and driving too fast for conditions. That resulted in one of the cars swerving off-road and striking a tree.
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police say a woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after a DUI motorcycle crash Friday night. It happened on IL Route 24, near IL Route 116 just after 10:00 p.m. Police say the man and woman were on a...
A Peoria man was found dead over the weekend in a lake near Edelstein. Peoria County sheriff's deputies responded to Sante Fe Lake shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, after authorities were called about a man who went underwater and never resurfaced. Cleve Klopfenstein, 75, owned property on the lake. He...
A 19-year-old St. Louis man is being held in the Wood River Jail, accused of a number of crimes tied to vehicle burglaries in the area. Arion M. Thurman is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, and five counts of Burglary. At about...
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - The ex-wife of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker is accused of stabbing him to death at a work zone, according to authorities. Illinois officials said IDOT worker Edward Stallman was in an altercation with his ex-wife, 41-year-old Alexis Stallman, when she stabbed him, resulting...
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the July 17 theft of a motor vehicle in a rural part of the county. The sheriff says at around 3:44 a.m., the suspect entered the vehicle and drove off. The vehicle was...
MACOMB, IL (KHQA) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Macomb's downtown square. Investigators are still working on this case and gathering evidence, but police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The WIU...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist died in an accident that happened early Sunday morning on I-170 near I-64, police tell News 4. The accident happened around 1:10 a.m. Terrence Clark, 37, of St. Louis, was riding a 2020 Kawasaki ZX14R northbound on I-170 just north of I-64 when he lost control of the motorcycle, which then hit the guardrail. Clark was then ejected.
