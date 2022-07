Wendy Lynn Will, beloved mother and friend, peacefully slipped away from this world in the early morning of July 22, 2022, surrounded by family and listening to John Denver. A Celebration of her Life will be held August 13 at noon at the Sons of Norway Lodge, 200 Parkway Ave S, Lanesboro. Minn. All are welcome. Wendy will be laid to rest in a family plot at The Nelson Cemetery, Wis.

LANESBORO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO