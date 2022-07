CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a mother and son that occurred last week in the LC Valley. According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, July 22, 2022, law enforcement and medical crews responded to a residence in Clarkston for reports of a deceased female. Upon arrival, medics found 96-year-old Elsie Dean, deceased. Police say that there was no obvious cause of death, however there was evidence at the scene that her body had been moved after her death.

ASOTIN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO