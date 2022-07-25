ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

Father-son luck out on Bills Camp tickets, driving from Va.

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdgZ1_0grp0rMB00

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills Training camp is back at St. John Fisher for the first time since 2019.
Monday marks day two of camp.

Some fans are coming from out-of-state, just to see how the team is shaping up!

News 8’s Eriketa Cost spoke to a father-son duo from Virginia, making the 9-hour drive from Richmond to spend the week in Pittsford.

It’s a story about a special father-son roadtrip; and also a story about how generous and selfless the Bills mafia really is.

Jeremy and Aiden Ford aren’t from Buffalo, and don’t have family in Buffalo…but are both huge Bills fans.

“I’m super excited for this season,” said Aiden. “I just want the summer to be over, I can’t wait for the season to start. I’m in a bunch of fantasy leagues, jerseys in my closet, I’m just already completely prepared.”

Jeremy says their hometown, Richmond, has connections to former quarterback Jim Kelly. He says he grew up a huge fan of his, and even watched some games at the bars with Kelly’s two brothers in his college years.

Jeremy and Aiden wanted to make training camp an adventure. But securing the tickets, wasn’t easy.

The two say they booked the perfect AirBnB in Pittsford, ahead of getting tickets; thinking they would log on right as the site went live, and secure two free tickets easily.

Unfortunately, Jeremy says he logged on to see a thousand people in front of him in line, before the computer glitched – putting 11,000 people ahead. When he finally got through, it said all the tickets were gone.

“At that point I was thinking this is a mess, but we’re still going,” said Jeremy. “I’ve never been there before, but I thought even if we watch from the other side of the fence, maybe we can see people selling tickets or something.”

The two turned to social media for help. They posted their story in a “Bills Mafia” Facebook group, with almost 115,000 fans.

“We just kind of posted our story, ‘we’re doing a father-son trip, our house already rented,’ and within 24 hours I had all three the practices covered,” said Jeremy. “And people could’ve charged more, they were very generous.”

The two will be driving up today, attending camp Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

“We’re right along the canal, so we’re bringing our bikes to ride along the canal,” said Jeremy. “The people that own the house are big Bills fans, and told us which restaurants to go to, which ones the players frequent, we’re hoping to get a photo with some of the guys.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Josh Allen signs own cleats for fans without Bills gear

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen wouldn’t just give fans the shirt off his back — he’d even give them the cleats off his feet. Allen was signing autographs after Tuesday’s training camp practice at St. John Fisher University and noticed two young fans didn’t have any Bills gear for him to sign. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Sports
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
State
Virginia State
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kelly
News 8 WROC

‘I have officers down on Bauman St.:’ Audio from officer shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In audio provided by Broadcastify, officers make the call that two officers — Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester and Officer Sino Seng — were shot, and transported to area hospitals. They were also trying to secure the scene. Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed and Officer Seng injured in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#Driving#American Football#Bills Camp
News 8 WROC

Man fatally shot on Lyell Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place overnight Sunday on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street in Rochester. Officers say the shooting happened at around 1:42 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The man was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
News 8 WROC

WATCH: Woman gives donuts to officers at crime scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some positive news caught on camera. News 8 photographer Eric Schedlbauer captured this scene at Bauman and Fairbanks in Rochester. This was near the scene of last night’s murder of an RPD officer — Anthony Mazurkiewicz — and wounding Officer Seng, as well as hurting another bystander.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Two women charged for bringing drugs to Attica prison

ATTICA, N.Y. (WROC) – Two women were arrested Saturday for having marijuana and tobacco with them inside the Attica Correctional Facility. New York State Police and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested 26-year-old Nautica Maddox, of Gates, and 45-year-old Lorena Perea, of Freeport, New York, for promoting prison contraband in the second degree.
ATTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy