NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. UPDATE: 07/28/2022 0820 The Utica Police Department says emergency responders remain on the scene this morning. No additional information has been released at this time. The UPD says more information will be released as soon as it is available. The Oneida County Dive team - comprised of members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Utica Police Department - remains on the scene.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO