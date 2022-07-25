ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Suicide documentary, education initiative seeks community participants

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 3 days ago

The Breaking Through Task Force has partnered with The Saving Lives Task Force, Be Resilient OBX and Dare County Department of Health & Human Services to promote suicide awareness and education. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and throughout the month stories will be shared of individuals who have been...

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County initiates flexible work schedules, teleworking

Dare County Board of Commissioners took the first step in offering flexible work schedules and teleworking to county employees. Commissioners adopted policy guidelines and an employee flexible work/telework agreement. County manager Robert L. Outten said the policies and agreement are not etched in stone. If changes are needed once the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Anonymous donor establishes Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund

The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund has been established by an anonymous donor. The endowed fund will be maintained to award grants to nonprofits that provide support to Outer Banks residents on their journeys to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. The fund will advance harm reduction efforts, connect more people to care, and increase public awareness. As with all endowed funds, it is structured to be a permanent community resource for generations to come.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Medical care task force members appointed in Manteo

On Wednesday evening, July 20, Manteo’s Board of Commissioners created a 10-member Medical Family Practice Task Force to address the health care crisis on Roanoke Island. Malcolm Fearing, appointed task force chairman on July 6, presented a slate of candidates to the Manteo commissioners. The eight-member slate lacked representation from the Manteo board.
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

Study: Dare County residents among wealthiest in North Carolina

According to a study from SmartAsset, residents in Dare County rank among the wealthiest in North Carolina. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value. Dare County ranks #5 in the list...
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dare County, NC
Health
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Education
thecoastlandtimes.com

Search starts for new Dare County Schools superintendent

The Dare County Schools Ad Hoc Committee for Superintendent Search met for the first time Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the central office in Nags Head. The committee delved into process and timeline. Two documents are currently under review by the system’s new attorney, Rachel Hitch with Poyner Spruill of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Family First In-Home Personal Care celebrates grand opening day

Friends, family and chamber members turned out in style to support owner Alverta Robinson on July 14. “We want to extend a special thank you to all who came out to support this business that meets a need in our community,” stated a press release from the Currituck Chamber of Commerce.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Southern Shores – Here comes your 19th nervous breakdown . . .

I thought about this song in June when we read the plan to mitigate cut-thru traffic down community streets in the Southern Shores community. My family was one of the many families in the area who have come to the Outer Banks for many, many years and grew to love the unique environment. And each year we came, usually in July for a week, we would get glimpses, and see flashes that the locals (at that time) were restless, and weren’t happy. We chose Southern Shores because it’s closest to leave the island (as well as especially beautiful) and we were very much aware of what we were getting into when we settled here a few years back.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Megan Morgan named county attorney for Currituck

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners announced the appointment of Megan E. Morgan as county attorney during the board meeting on Monday, July 18, 2022. Morgan’s first day of work with Currituck County will be August 1, 2022. Morgan is a native of Currituck County. Prior to joining county...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Attempted Suicide#Community Health#Documentary
thecoastlandtimes.com

Special month designated for parks and recreation

July is Parks and Recreation Month. Dare County commissioners passed a resolution proclaiming and recognizing the special month in its mid-July meeting. Dare County is loaded with opportunities to visit parks and engage in recreation activities. Dare County has three National Park Service locations: Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Local author records Creef-Davis boat building legacy in new book

Manteo native LeVern Davis Parker spent her early years on the water. Boats have been a constant in her life, connecting her to both the place she has called home for so long and to life beyond Roanoke Island. This particular form of transportation “runs in her DNA” and has for generations. Her new hardback book “Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County” dives head first into an adventurous life as the daughter of a boat builder and where the call to the sea started.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County housing projects moving forward

Dare County’s two housing projects are moving forward. County manager Robert L. Outten announced the county “now has a path forward to get our $9 million into the hands of Woda Cooper.”. The announcement was made at the July 18, 2022 meeting of the Dare County Board of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Department of Health
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk Planning Board reviews permitted and special uses

Kitty Hawk Planning Board members at their July 14 regular session meeting gave a stamp of approval to a reorganization of permitted and special uses in the BC-1, BC-2 and BC-3 zoning districts. Town documents show that the BC-1 general beach commercial district was established to provide proper grouping and...
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Fred Douglas Krause

Fred Douglas Krause (MMCS USN Retired) 80, of Nags Head, N.C., passed away on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He will forever be loved and cherished by his daughter, Stephanie Pilar; granddaughter, Jessica Martinez; and devoted son-in-law, Andy Pilar, who were all by his side as his battle with a very aggressive cancer ended. Fred is also survived by daughters, Ruby Sterling (Leonard) and Michelle Wilson (Robert); brothers, Stephen and Dennis Krause; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his 13 brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved as his own. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years Donna, to whom he was greatly devoted; his loyal Corgi, Maplecreek Lucky Charm; his brothers, James and Ronald Krause; his sisters, Karen Holtz and Teresa Barco; and his parents, George W. and Ruby J. Bennett Krause.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Keep looking up

Well folks, yesterday marked the sixth-year anniversary of my ‘’Sweetie Pie” Billy leaving this world en route to Heaven. It was a sad day, yes, but it was a day that I received calls from our kids and emails, texts and cards from folks beyond family that loved him too and that brought a smile.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New video showcases Dare County Special Olympics

Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video showcasing the Dare County Special Olympics as part of its Destination Dare series for July 2022. Dare County Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with developmental or cognitive disabilities.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Cluster homes allowed in Kill Devil Hills low density residential zones

The Town of Kill Devil Hills is continuing to expand affordable housing options by allowing “cluster homes” in zones designated low density residential. Cluster homes are distinct from multi-family dwellings in that each home is a single-family detached unit, separated from other cluster homes by at least 10 feet. Homes may share a driveway or septic system. Developers can determine the size of the home and the number of bedrooms according to their preferences.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Joseph Davidson earns UT dean’s list honors

Joseph Davidson, of Kill Devil Hills, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the spring 2022 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list. Davidson was a sophomore majoring in public health. The University of Tampa...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Judith Lee Boyce

Judith Lee Boyce, 72, of Frisco, died suddenly on July 18, 2022. She was born November 3, 1949 and was adopted at birth in Virginia by parents Francis Walker Boyce and David Wood Boyce. Survivors include brother, David (Debbie) Boyce; children Karen (Russell) Keehl, Shannon (Ken) Cantwell and David McGarey;...
FRISCO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Speed limits lowered at dusk and dawn on William B. Umstead Bridge for annual purple martin roost

The annual summer purple martin roost has begun on Croatan Sound and that means it is time for motorists to slow down for the birds. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has temporarily lowered speed limits from 55 mph to 20 mph on the William B. Umstead Bridge at dusk and dawn. The lowered speeds began Monday night, July 25. The Umstead Bridge in Dare County is known by many as the Old Manns Harbor Bridge.
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy