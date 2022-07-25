Eight Capital Initiates Analyst Coverage on Playmaker Capital Inc.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (“the Company” or “Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that Adhir Kadve, Principal, Technology Equity Research at Eight Capital, has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. Eight Capital’s initial research report and any future reports may be obtained directly from Eight Capital.

“Playmaker is assembling a platform with increasing scale, reach and the ability to monetize a sports fan regardless of their sporting taste or medium of media consumption,” said Adhir Kadve. “When this platform is combined with strong industry tailwinds, Playmaker is well positioned to capture a growing portion of the large ad spending budgets of traditional advertisers and online sports book operators.”

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding the performance of Playmaker and its management made by Eight Capital are theirs alone and do not represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of Playmaker or its management. Playmaker does not by this announcement or otherwise imply that the Company analyzes or approves of such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.

Playmaker (TSX-V: PMKR, OTCQX: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, gambling, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

