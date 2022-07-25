Bishop Moore set for its latest challenge in 2022

Photo courtesy of Bishop Moore Twitter

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Challenges are nothing new to Bishop Moore ’s football team. Big-school opponents, competitive districts, you name it, the Hornets know how to persevere and sting those who get in the way.

The 2022 season presents yet another challenge for Bishop Moore but in marked different ways than in the past. The Hornets will compete in a two-team district and should have no trouble qualifying for the playoffs for the 15 th consecutive season. But in preparing for the postseason, Bishop Moore will again play a brutal schedule that includes crosstown rival Edgewater , Gainesville , Fort Pierce John Carroll , Lake Highland Prep and Orlando Christian Prep .

The challenges, however, do not faze Bishop Moore head coach Matt Hedrick, who in 21 years as head coach has built the Hornets into a state power. During the last 14 years, Bishop Moore has won a state title (2015), advanced to the state semifinals (2014), made it to the regional finals (2016) and went to the regional semifinals twice (2017 and 2020).

Last year, Bishop Moore finished 5-7 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Hornets played a whopping nine schools that made it to the postseason.

“We are excited for the 2022 football season,” Hedrick said. “We will be a senior-led team, with many returning starters at key positions. We are in a new district. Our goal is to compete and advance in the state playoffs. We are excited for the challenge.”

Bishop Moore will step onto the field with six returning offensive starters and eight returning defensive starters, giving it one of its most experienced teams in years. The Hornets should be dynamic on offense with the return of senior quarterback Riley Willis, who last season passed for 821 yards and four touchdowns, and versatile senior athlete Brayden Miller, a running back/wide receiver who is returning from injury.

“Brayden will be a leader on offense,” Hedrick said.

Miller is expected to be the all-around athlete that graduated star Jeremy Ruiz was last season. Ruiz ran for 633 yards and nine TDs, and caught 18 passes for 210 yards and four scores.

Miller also will return punts and kicks, and play safety on defense. He is ready to prove himself after a shortened 2021 campaign.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Miller said. “I’m excited to go what I do best and turn some heads this year.”

Also back for the Hornets are Heath Hedrick, a bruising senior fullback who rushed for 863 yards and six TDs last year; senior wide receiver Luke Fitzgibbon, who caught 19 passes for 220 yards and two TDs; sophomore offensive tackle AJ Freyman; and center/guard Alex Marrero.

Bishop Moore’s real strength, however, is on defense. The Hornets are stacked on the defensive line, linebacker and in the secondary.

“We return three of our top tacklers on defense,” Matt Hedrick said.

Leading the way will be senior linebacker Drew Spinogatti, who had 58 tackles and three sacks in 2021 on the way to being named Class 5A Second Team All-State.

Also back for the Hornets are junior defensive end Mylan Bowen (6-foot-3, 255 pounds), who had 43 tackles and six sacks; junior noseguard/defensive end Omari Reid (5-10, 245), who had 32 stops; senior outside linebackers Luke Allender, 22 tackles and two sacks, and Yavensky Jean, 20 tackles and two sacks; senior cornerback Mark Nonsant, 18 tackles; sophomore safety Jermichael Gillis, 36 tackles; and senior safety Brendan McDonald, 35 tackles and two interceptions. Heath Hedrick also will play linebacker.

“Our strengths include our offensive skill and front seven on defense,” Matt Hedrick said.

Bishop Moore will take its skill set into a new district this season, thanks to realignment by the Florida High School Athletic Association. Gone is the eight-classification format and in its place are four categories (Metro, Suburban, Rural, and Independent) with the first two consisting of four classes each.

Bishop Moore and Lake Buena Vista are the only teams in 2M, District 4. Last year, the Hornets competed against all Volusia County schools in Class 5A, District 7.