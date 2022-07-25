ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

Bishop Moore set for its latest challenge in 2022

By Jeff Gardenour
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9GTM_0grozHxe00

Photo courtesy of Bishop Moore Twitter

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Challenges are nothing new to Bishop Moore ’s football team. Big-school opponents, competitive districts, you name it, the Hornets know how to persevere and sting those who get in the way.

The 2022 season presents yet another challenge for Bishop Moore but in marked different ways than in the past. The Hornets will compete in a two-team district and should have no trouble qualifying for the playoffs for the 15 th consecutive season. But in preparing for the postseason, Bishop Moore will again play a brutal schedule that includes crosstown rival Edgewater , Gainesville , Fort Pierce John Carroll , Lake Highland Prep and Orlando Christian Prep .

The challenges, however, do not faze Bishop Moore head coach Matt Hedrick, who in 21 years as head coach has built the Hornets into a state power. During the last 14 years, Bishop Moore has won a state title (2015), advanced to the state semifinals (2014), made it to the regional finals (2016) and went to the regional semifinals twice (2017 and 2020).

Last year, Bishop Moore finished 5-7 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Hornets played a whopping nine schools that made it to the postseason.

“We are excited for the 2022 football season,” Hedrick said. “We will be a senior-led team, with many returning starters at key positions. We are in a new district. Our goal is to compete and advance in the state playoffs. We are excited for the challenge.”

Bishop Moore will step onto the field with six returning offensive starters and eight returning defensive starters, giving it one of its most experienced teams in years. The Hornets should be dynamic on offense with the return of senior quarterback Riley Willis, who last season passed for 821 yards and four touchdowns, and versatile senior athlete Brayden Miller, a running back/wide receiver who is returning from injury.

“Brayden will be a leader on offense,” Hedrick said.

Miller is expected to be the all-around athlete that graduated star Jeremy Ruiz was last season. Ruiz ran for 633 yards and nine TDs, and caught 18 passes for 210 yards and four scores.

Miller also will return punts and kicks, and play safety on defense. He is ready to prove himself after a shortened 2021 campaign.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Miller said. “I’m excited to go what I do best and turn some heads this year.”

Also back for the Hornets are Heath Hedrick, a bruising senior fullback who rushed for 863 yards and six TDs last year; senior wide receiver Luke Fitzgibbon, who caught 19 passes for 220 yards and two TDs; sophomore offensive tackle AJ Freyman; and center/guard Alex Marrero.

Bishop Moore’s real strength, however, is on defense. The Hornets are stacked on the defensive line, linebacker and in the secondary.

“We return three of our top tacklers on defense,” Matt Hedrick said.

Leading the way will be senior linebacker Drew Spinogatti, who had 58 tackles and three sacks in 2021 on the way to being named Class 5A Second Team All-State.

Also back for the Hornets are junior defensive end Mylan Bowen (6-foot-3, 255 pounds), who had 43 tackles and six sacks; junior noseguard/defensive end Omari Reid (5-10, 245), who had 32 stops; senior outside linebackers Luke Allender, 22 tackles and two sacks, and Yavensky Jean, 20 tackles and two sacks; senior cornerback Mark Nonsant, 18 tackles; sophomore safety Jermichael Gillis, 36 tackles; and senior safety Brendan McDonald, 35 tackles and two interceptions. Heath Hedrick also will play linebacker.

“Our strengths include our offensive skill and front seven on defense,” Matt Hedrick said.

Bishop Moore will take its skill set into a new district this season, thanks to realignment by the Florida High School Athletic Association. Gone is the eight-classification format and in its place are four categories (Metro, Suburban, Rural, and Independent) with the first two consisting of four classes each.

Bishop Moore and Lake Buena Vista are the only teams in 2M, District 4. Last year, the Hornets competed against all Volusia County schools in Class 5A, District 7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Pulaski Academy moving up in class, aiming for same success

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Pulaski Academy Bruins from the 6A-West Conference. Playoffs: Def. Harrison 36-21; Def. Magnolia 56-25; Def. Greenbrier 38-28; Def. White Hall 51-19 for the 5A state championship. KEY DEPARTURES. QB Charlie Fiser, all-state,...
GREENBRIER, AR
Scorebook Live

Steinbrenner returns key skill players on offense for 2022

LUTZ, FLORIDA – Sometimes an 0-3 start to the season can end up being just what your team needs to kick-start themselves to getting on track. Steinbrenner started off winless after its first three games of the 2021 season before reeling off seven straight wins en route to the playoffs and a district championship. Now, Warriors head coach Andres Perez has guided the team through a smooth spring and summer, in hopes of Steinbrenner taking aim at a winning a third district championship and more.
ALACHUA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Alachua, FL
State
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Football
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Alachua, FL
Sports
City
Edgewater, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Scorebook Live

Palmetto Tigers want to compete with the best around

PALMETTO, FLORIDA – Palmetto head coach Dave Marino isn’t about making anything easy for his Tigers football program. Some would look at last season’s 5-6 with questions about finishing under the .500 mark, but take a look deeper into Palmetto’s 2021 regular season schedule and you’ll see the Tigers faced some of the state’s top teams. From Venice (2021 Class 8A champions) to Lakewood (Class 4A state semifinalists) to the season ending game versus Tampa Bay Tech (Class 7A state runner-up), the Tigers were battle tested.
BRADENTON, FL
Scorebook Live

Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Greenwood hoping to stay healthy, get back to state title game

Overall Record: 9-4 Conference Record: 5-2, T-Second in 6A West. Playoffs: Def. Mountain Home 42-0; Def. Parkview 45-35; Lost to El Dorado in 6A state championship game. Senior QB Hunter Houston - Took over the starting position last season and despite missing time due to injury, threw for 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes.
BENTON, AR
Scorebook Live

Tampa Bay Tech returns talented core to make another run towards state

TAMPA, FLORIDA – The incredible run all the way to the Class 7A state championship game last season for the Tampa Bay Tech Titans was just that. Incredible. Now the Titans return many of the key pieces they would need to make another deep run in the postseason and towards reaching another state title berth, but they’ll do so in a new classification (Class 3A-Metro) and a new district (Class 3A-Metro, District 4).
BRADENTON, FL
Scorebook Live

Seminole High (Sanford) captures Florida High School 7v7A State Championship

THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA – Bokey turned out to be red-hot this summer, especially on the football field. Seminole High, which long has treasured and used the historical name of Bokey, which became the rallying call for migrant workers riding the train to the coveted stop of Sanford decades ago, rode the hot hand of quarterback Luke Rucker to go 10-0 and win the Florida High School 7v7A State Championship at The Villages Polo Grounds on June 24-25.
APOPKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hornets
Scorebook Live

Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Little Rock Christian has talented core returning, looking to fill some holes

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Here, we focus on Class 6A’s Little Rock Christian Warriors. Playoffs: Def. Vilonia 53-29; Def. Nettleton 35-7; Lost to White Hall 24-14 in semifinals. KEY DEPARTURES. RB Jayvean Dyer-Jones, all-state, preferred walk-on at Arkansas. WR...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

SBLive Arkansas 2021-22 girls high school athlete of the year: Episcopal Collegiate’s Avery Marsh stars in basketball, earns all-state in 2 other sports

During her varsity career, Avery Marsh helped boost Episcopal Collegiate girls sports to statewide prominence. She especially made her mark in basketball — with some support from her dad and head coach, Micah. Before her freshman season, the Wildcats had never achieved a winning season in basketball, but by...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy