OMAHA, Neb. — A staff member was seriously injured after an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility punched the staff member in the head multiple times. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), on July 25, the inmate refused multiple directives and tried to physically maneuver around the staff person. When the staff person attempted to restrain the inmate, the inmate punched the staff member in the head multiple times. Additional staff arrived to assist.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO