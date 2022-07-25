Woman leads West Virginia police on 19-minute chase with child and pig in car

Jessica Beall was arrested after leading police on a chase in Milton on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Milton Police Department)

UPDATE (July 24, 2022, at 12:47 p.m.): Milton Police Department says an Ashford woman led officers on a 19-minute-long chase with a child and a pig in the car on Saturday evening.

According to Milton PD, Jessica Beall, 32, was stopped for registration and equipment violations on Interstate 64. Beall allegedly got off the interstate at the Barboursville exit and circled behind McDonald’s, where officers tried to block her in.

Milton PD says Beall jumped the curb and escaped toward the Barboursville Aldi. It was there that officers successfully blocked her in, according to police.

Police say they found a young child and a small pig in the car. The child was taken by Child Protective Services (CPS), and the pig was turned over to local animal control, Milton PD says.

Beall allegedly resisted removal from her car and being handcuffed.

Beall is charged with felony fleeing with reckless disregard, child neglect creating a risk of injury, obstruction of officers, improper registration and illegal tint. She was taken to Western Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Agencies involved in this incident include Milton PD, Barboursville PD, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police.

This incident is still under investigation and more charges may be forthcoming, Milton PD says.

