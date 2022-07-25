ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WV

Woman leads West Virginia police on 19-minute chase with child and pig in car

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago
Jessica Beall was arrested after leading police on a chase in Milton on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Milton Police Department)

UPDATE (July 24, 2022, at 12:47 p.m.): Milton Police Department says an Ashford woman led officers on a 19-minute-long chase with a child and a pig in the car on Saturday evening.

According to Milton PD, Jessica Beall, 32, was stopped for registration and equipment violations on Interstate 64. Beall allegedly got off the interstate at the Barboursville exit and circled behind McDonald’s, where officers tried to block her in.

Milton PD says Beall jumped the curb and escaped toward the Barboursville Aldi. It was there that officers successfully blocked her in, according to police.

Police say they found a young child and a small pig in the car. The child was taken by Child Protective Services (CPS), and the pig was turned over to local animal control, Milton PD says.

Beall allegedly resisted removal from her car and being handcuffed.

Beall is charged with felony fleeing with reckless disregard, child neglect creating a risk of injury, obstruction of officers, improper registration and illegal tint. She was taken to Western Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Agencies involved in this incident include Milton PD, Barboursville PD, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police.

This incident is still under investigation and more charges may be forthcoming, Milton PD says.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell County dispatchers, there was a police pursuit in Milton around 6:13 p.m.

The pursuit lasted for 19 minutes, ending at 6:32 p.m, dispatchers say.

There is no information at this time about arrests or suspect identity. Dispatchers also did not know what speed the driver was traveling.

Responding units included the Milton Police Department, Barboursville Police Department, the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment, and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Lumbrusco
2d ago

Oh c'mon! Did it have to be WV? Couldn't it have been Connecticut or New Hampshire? 😆 🤣

