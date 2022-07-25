ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ohio student drowns during football outing

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago
(FOX 8 photo)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron Public Schools student reportedly drowned last week, the district confirmed.

The student, who was going into 9th grade this year, was reportedly on an outing with the Ellet high school football team at Melanie Lake in Uniontown Thursday when the incident took place.

“The Akron Public Schools family is saddened by the news of the passing of this young man and has begun an inquiry into just what happened,” Christine Fowler Mack, APS Superintendent, said in a statement to FOX 8. “We are offering grief counseling and ask for prayers for the family.”

The name of the teen boy is not being released at this time.

