ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, OH

Danville law report: July 13 - 24, 2022

By Special to Knox Pages
Knox Pages
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and...

www.knoxpages.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Aug. 2 special election causes confusion for Knox County voters

MOUNT VERNON — If Knox County residents are confused about the Aug. 2 special election, it's with good reason. When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they will vote on state House and Senate representatives as well as central committee candidates. Unlike in years past, they won't all be voting in the same district.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found has Ohio BCI called to road near Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) – A body found Wednesday morning sent both the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and state investigators to a road east of Mount Gilead. Someone found the body at 10:35 a.m. on County Road 20 in Franklin Township, the sheriff’s office said. However, it did not specify what intersection or part of the road the body was located on. The sheriff’s office then called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with working through the scene with the body.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Morrow County Farm Days quickly approaching

MORROW COUNTY- The 32nd Morrow County Farm Days will open Friday, August 5 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds and run through Sunday, August 7. Admission will be $4 per person with children 12 and under admitted at no charge. Entry to the grounds can be made through the two maingates, the walk in gate, and the back gate.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Danville, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Investigation continues into discovery of body

MORROW COUNTY—The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body on County Road 20 in Franklin Township. The body was discovered at approximately 10:35 AM on July 27, 2022. Ohio BCI is assisting with processing the scene, and this matter remains under investigation by the...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Time Capsule Recovered from Masonic Temple Fire To Be Opened￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The long buried time capsule recovered from the tragic January fire at the Zanesville Masonic Temple is being opened. The Lodge of Amity #5, along with the Mayor’s office and several community organizations will host a dinner and fundraising event Saturday for its opening. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Mohican Forest subject of ODNR meeting Aug. 25 in Loudonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry invites the public to attend in-person open house events to learn more about management plans for Ohio’s state forests. Held annually, this year’s open house events are scheduled for Aug. 23, 24, and 25.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Covid Cases On Rise

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Though mask mandates have been nationally lifted, cases of Covid-19 continue to rise nationally and in Muskingum County. The community levels in the county are higher than they have been in months. The new variants of the virus are believed to be the cause of...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen AEP truck found in Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An AEP truck stolen in the Zanesville area has been found. A man stole the RAM 2500 white pickup truck on Monday. The truck was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park, AEP announced on Twitter Wednesday. While the truck was recovered, law enforcement is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

U.S. Marshals partners with "A Special Wish" for a special day

CLEVELAND – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), the Brunswick Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Officers were fortunate enough to work with The Northeast Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation to grant a wish for a very special young man. A...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Three ‘lifeless’ dogs saved in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters were able to save the lives of three dogs after a fire broke out on Tuesday. According to fire officials, the house fire took place in the 2000 block of Income Drive in the Goodyear Heights Neighborhood. Officials say the homeowners were not...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a hiker was found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs Wednesday night. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion YMCA announces CEO resignation

GALION—The Galion Community Center YMCA has announced the resignation of CEO Andee Wildenthaler. An interim CEO has yet to be determined. “During this transition period, our dedicated staff are working to seamlessly continue our mission and strategic direction,” explained Susan Vander Maas, President, Galion YMCA Board of Directors. “Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Youth development and empowering people to embrace healthy living and social responsibility are at the core of what we do every day. We are so grateful for our YMCA family, including our staff and members. Together, we are building a stronger community.”
GALION, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 25

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 25. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

A Coshocton County company one of seven in Ohio to receive assistance to create more jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced the approval of assistance for seven projects set to create 660 new jobs and retain 3,333 jobs statewide including one business in Coshocton County. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How Intel may impact Ohio housing market

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is bracing for a boom thanks to Intel. The tech company is building its biggest manufacturing operation yet in Licking County, promising thousands of well-paying jobs, but how will all of those high-earners impact an already stressed housing market? Like communities across the United States, central Ohio has […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found along county Road 20 in Morrow county

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said the body was discovered on County Road 20 in Franklin Township at about 10:35 a.m. Ohio BCI is helping in the investigation.
MORROW COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy