Danville law report: July 13 - 24, 2022

GALION—The Galion Community Center YMCA has announced the resignation of CEO Andee Wildenthaler. An interim CEO has yet to be determined. “During this transition period, our dedicated staff are working to seamlessly continue our mission and strategic direction,” explained Susan Vander Maas, President, Galion YMCA Board of Directors. “Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Youth development and empowering people to embrace healthy living and social responsibility are at the core of what we do every day. We are so grateful for our YMCA family, including our staff and members. Together, we are building a stronger community.”

GALION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO