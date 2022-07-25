ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey Adjusting To College Basketball

kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey is adjusting to college on and off of the...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Cyclones land top ranked recruit ever

5-star basketball recruit Omaha Biliew announced on national television Tuesday night that he’s made his choice for college: Iowa State. Biliew had previously announced a final four of ISU, Kansas, Oregon, and the NBA G League. Biliew gives T.J. Otzelberger’s 2023 top ten recruiting class even more juice. Biliew is the highest rated recruit to […]
AMES, IA
FanSided

Michigan Football: A bad sign for 2023 target Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq has been a top target of Michigan football in the 2023 recruiting class but he’s now been projected to Iowa State. The guy that many Michigan football fans wanted as their head coach at one point in time, looks to be on the verge of beating out U-M for a top target in the 2023 class.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Superficial

Is IKEA Coming To Iowa Or Des Moines?

IKEA has created a huge hype among the people of Iowa. To be more specific, people living in the city of Des Moines. Des Moines, a metro, is witnessing rapid growth in the Midwest of America. So, what is the buzz all about? Well, IKEA is the reason for the fuss. The word is that IKEA is planning to start an IKEA store in the city of Des Moines. However, so far no notification has been issued officially by IKEA. Hence, people are having their doubts. Do you have that doubt as well? If you have the doubt, continue reading this article and get your doubt cleared.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
College Basketball
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ames, IA
Basketball
Ames, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
Western Iowa Today

ISU Professor Digging into Letters To Casey Kassem On ‘American Top 40’

(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University professor is creating a podcast that tracks the subjects of letters written to the host of the popular syndicated radio program “American Top 40.” Emma Murray says she got the idea for a podcast while traveling to Council Bluffs listing to a rerun of the program in 2018. That rerun featured a 1983 letter from a Cedar Rapids woman, who Murray was able to track down. Murray and her students are creating a database featuring the “Dear Casey” letters that aired on the broadcast. The first podcast in this series will go on Dear-Casey-dot-org in late August.
AMES, IA
kiwaradio.com

IDALS celebrates that poultry will be at the Iowa State Fair

IARN — We are just under three weeks away from the 2022 Iowa State Fair. It is a great time to bring people together from all over the state to celebrate the things that make Iowa what it is. Agriculture is our main industry in this state, and it will definitely be on display in full force in Des Moines. It is hard to believe that it wasn’t very long ago we weren’t sure if one of our strongest industries would be represented.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Isu
kiwaradio.com

US Senate Hearing Focuses On Shooting Death of Iowa Policeman

Washington, D.C. — A U.S. Senate hearing yesterday on police safety has focused on the shooting death of an Iowa State patrolman. Zach Anderson was a Grundy County deputy last year when Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith led a tactical team to confront a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home.
IOWA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Former North Mankato City Administrator resigns from new position in Iowa

Former North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein has resigned from his new position in Altoona, Iowa. Harrenstein, who worked in North Mankato for about nine years, began the role as city administrator in Altoona roughly four months ago, in early April. His resignation was accepted unanimously by the Altoona City Council on July 18.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
98.1 KHAK

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Complex

The Weather Channel Apologizes for Showing Racial Slur During Broadcast

The Weather Channel has apologized after Iowa’s Local on the 8s broadcast showed an offensive racial slur in the middle of the weather report. As pointed out by journalist Matthew Keys on Twitter, a graphic “accidentally” made it on the air in the Des Moines, Iowa area last week. The graphic read, “Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my n****rs.”
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Monarchs Are Now Endangered and Iowa Gardeners Can Help Save Them

Ames, Iowa — An international organization is now classifying the migratory North American monarch butterfly as endangered, and efforts underway in Iowa will aid the helpful insect if more people get onboard. Laura Iles, director of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University, says the monarchs’...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Rebound COVID is ‘nasty,’ says Des Moines woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — The virus struck. Cyndee Davis, a retired health care worker, took a prescription. Symptoms improved. The prescription ended. Symptoms got worse. That’s been the struggle for Davis. “I’d say every bit as nasty as it first hit,” Davis said Tuesday from her home in Des Moines. Davis said that she first […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two 90s Bands are Playing a Free Show at Adventureland

The summer season is going out with a bang at Adventureland! Two 90s acts will be visiting the Altoona amusement park this September to play a concert. On Saturday, September 17th, the bands Everclear and Fastball will be playing a concert at Adventureland. The concert is free for parkgoers with the purchase of park admission for the day.
ALTOONA, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines woman arrested for bloodying boyfriend’s nose

A West Des Moines woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly punched her boyfriend in the nose. Rebecca Elaine Gregory, 18, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900...
WEST DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy