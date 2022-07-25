ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Redevelopment Board in person July 25: Dallin Museum, Belknap St.

By Kelly Lynema
YourArlington
 3 days ago

The Arlington Redevelopment Board is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 25, in person in the Select Board chambers, second floor, Town Hall, 730 Mass. Ave. Arlington-based...

www.yourarlington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourArlington

Board OKs updated AHS-DPW environmental report

The Select Board unanimously approved at its July 18 meeting an updated status report about the environmental investigation and remediation efforts affecting Arlington High School. The vote was 3-0 (Diane Mahon absent; Steve DeCourcey recused because of a client conflict). Thomas G. Fiore, special counsel for environmental matters from the...
ARLINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Arlington, MA
Government
YourArlington

Seeks solutions for all sides at Hill's Hill

This letter was submitted by Martha Rogers of Rockaway Lane, A​rlington:. The Park and Recreation Commission is currently ​evaluating​ a project on Hill's Hill near the Burns Ice Rink that at first glance appears to pose a conflict between environmental stewardship and youth recreation. However a small team of people removing invasive plants in the area is offering some other ways to view the situation.
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Local delegation helps pass state budget with benefits for Arlington

The Massachusetts Legislature unanimously passed a $52.7 billion budget for fiscal 2023. The budget, passed July 18, upholds fiscal responsibility and makes targeted investments to strengthen the state’s economic foundation, protect the most vulnerable residents and support the everyday needs of communities and families in the Commonwealth. The budget...
ARLINGTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Senné announces a newly redeveloped mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights

BOSTON— The Boston-based real estate advisory and investment firm Senné announced a newly redeveloped mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights at 286 Grand Avenue in Falmouth, MA. The building is currently on the market, a local landmark originally built in 2005 and now reimagined for the next generation, with...
FALMOUTH, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

5 New Municipal Job Openings In Tewksbury

The town has posted some new opportunities. 1. Camera Technician, Tewksbury Telemedia, Part-time, minimum $40 per broadcast, additional $20 per hour when broadcasts exceed two hours. Reporting to the Director of the Telemedia Department, the Camera Technician will assist in filming, recording and broadcasting municipal meetings and community events, including...
TEWKSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallin Museum#Select Board#Ave#Als
WBUR

Mondays with the Mayor, plus an uptick in rat complaints, explained

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joins us to talk heat, COVID and some recent events, from her latest leadership appointments to a neo-Nazi rally in Jamaica Plain this weekend. There's an uptick in rat complaints in the Greater Boston area. Boston's assistant commissioner of environmental services John Ulrich and WBUR's Walt Wuthmann talk to us about what the city is doing to control the population.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Fire on Gore Place Property Doused by Watertown Firefighters

Watertown firefighters doused a blaze on the property of Gore Place which the Fire Department believes was started by illegal fireworks. On Saturday, July 23 at about 10:30 p.m. the Watertown Fire Department received a report of a fire on the Gore Estate property. The fire occurred near homes on Edward Road, according to Acting Fire Chief Ryan Nicholson.
WATERTOWN, MA
nshoremag.com

F355 Prime Italiano Brings Italian Flavor and Flair to Peabody

Growing up in Watertown, Frank Martino spent Sundays in the kitchen with his father. They’d chop onions, crush canned tomatoes, and sear meat. Martino climbed onto a stool so he could reach to stir the simmering sauce. He learned to roll meatballs, shape gnocchi, and make ravioli. “I got...
PEABODY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Principal Taking ‘Intermittent Family Medical Leave’

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach announced today, July 27, she will be “on intermittent Family Medical Leave beginning August 31. “This means that there will be days or part of days where I will be out of the building. When I am not in the building Dr. Gerade, who currently serves as the PreK-12 Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, will assume responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team. When I am not in the building Dr. Gerade, who currently serves as the PreK-12 Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, will assume responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Principal Banach to families today.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NESN

Sale Of LeLacheur Park Opens Door For Return Of Red Sox-Affiliate Team

The return of Boston Red Sox-affiliated minor-league baseball in Lowell took a step forward Tuesday. Lowell city council approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to the University of Massachusetts Building Authority, according to The Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman. LeLacheur Park was the former home of the Red Sox?s Short-A minor-league affiliate, Lowell Spinners, for 24 years through the 2019 season.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another pro-white group stages demonstration in Boston

BOSTON — It was an event for children meant to raise awareness of gender diversity, to promote self-acceptance and build empathy through an enjoyable literary experience. That is how the organizers of the Drag Queen Story Hour described Saturday’s program in Jamaica Plain. “There’s nothing about promoting an...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu pushes for lengthy shutdowns to solve MBTA issues

“We’ve seen such frequency of incidents now, we can no longer tolerate tinkering around the edges or just trying to fix things up here or there.”. Mayor Michelle Wu is advocating that the MBTA shut down major sections to allow for time to fix the large number of infrastructure problems.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy