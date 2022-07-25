Redevelopment Board in person July 25: Dallin Museum, Belknap St.

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach announced today, July 27, she will be “on intermittent Family Medical Leave beginning August 31. “This means that there will be days or part of days where I will be out of the building. When I am not in the building Dr. Gerade, who currently serves as the PreK-12 Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, will assume responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team. When I am not in the building Dr. Gerade, who currently serves as the PreK-12 Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, will assume responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Principal Banach to families today.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO