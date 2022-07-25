Red Cross helping 2 families after Central Falls fire

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire officials believe a bathroom fan motor overheating was to blame for a fire that damaged a Central Falls apartment Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Claremont Street.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross said it’s providing assistance to two families – two adults and four children – who were affected by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.