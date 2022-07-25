Red Cross helping 2 families after Central Falls fire
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire officials believe a bathroom fan motor overheating was to blame for a fire that damaged a Central Falls apartment Sunday night.
The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Claremont Street.
No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross said it’s providing assistance to two families – two adults and four children – who were affected by the fire.
