Central Falls, RI

Red Cross helping 2 families after Central Falls fire

By Shaun Towne
 3 days ago

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire officials believe a bathroom fan motor overheating was to blame for a fire that damaged a Central Falls apartment Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. on Claremont Street.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross said it’s providing assistance to two families – two adults and four children – who were affected by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

