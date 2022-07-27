ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 1 day ago

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 30 July – UFC 277 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

What time does it start?

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET) on Saturday 30 July, with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 31 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday 30 July).

The main card then begins at 3am BST on Sunday 31 July (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday 30 July).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France (interim flyweight title)

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (flyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Justin Tafa vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Early prelims

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Igancio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond (welterweight)

WWE
