Topanga, CA

Jason Momoa involved in head-on collision with motorcyclist

By Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago
Actor Jason Momoa arrives for Apple TV+ world premiere of "SEE" at the Fox Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019.

A car driven by actor Jason Momoa collided with a motorcycle in Topanga Sunday morning, sending the biker to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The other driver, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan of Tarzana, was riding a 2012 Honda and crossed the middle line of Old Topanga Road just after 11 a.m. and went “directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle,” a 1970 Oldsmobile, the CHP said in a collision report.

“As a result of this collision, Mr. Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle,” the CHP added.

Momoa, 42, flagged down a passing driver to call 911 and helped Avagimyan until an ambulance took the motorcyclist to Northridge Hospital with “minor, non-life threatening injuries,” the report said.

Momoa, who is known for roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Dune,” was unhurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 818-888-0890.

