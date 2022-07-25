ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash marry in intimate ceremony at Essex home

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQ96F_0growvMd00

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in their Essex home.

The couple, who first met in 2010 on the set of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! , were married on Sunday surrounded by close friends and family.

They later danced the night away under the cover of a marquee in their back garden, reports the Mail Online .

The newlyweds were also treated to a performance by TOWIE star James Argent’s The Arg Band.

A source close to Loose Women presenter Solomon, 32, and former EastEnders actor Swash, 40, said the pair had “the best day of their lives” at the cermony held at Pickle Cottage – the affectionate nickname given to their £1.2m Essex home.

“It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family,” the inisider told the Mail .

“It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.

“They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint.”

“It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.

“They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint.”

The couple were joined by Solomon’s Loose Women co-host Linda Robson, 64, and former TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, 31.

Solomon shared photographs of her newly dyed blonde hair to Instagram on Friday as last-minute preparations for the nuptials began.

She said: “Wedding Hair Done. It feels so so lovely to be blonde again. For some reason I just wanted to be back to me and my (not so natural but natural) for our special day.

“As much as I love changing to fun bright colours I didn’t want anything crazy for the wedding and just want to feel as me as possible. I love it so much. It was a process but it was sooo WORTH IT.

“Happy Friyay everyone. Not long to go.”

The mother of four signed off from her social media in the hours leading up to her wedding to “take in every moment” from the big day.

She said: “Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for your beautiful messages and the kindest well wishes ever.

“Thank you all for your advice and tips. One of the pieces of advice all of you told me was to soak it all in and enjoy every second because it’s over in a flash.

“So, I’m going to say goodbye to my phone for a few days and make sure I take in every moment. The setup, the getting ready, the day, and the aftermath.

“I love you all lots and lots and lots. Thank you for your kindness always. Lots and lots of love from Joe, Harry, Zachery, Leighton, Rex, and Rose.

“And me – soon to be Solomon Swash.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Absolutely devastated and heartbroken': Kate Ferdinand reveals she has lost her unborn second child with husband Rio - 12 weeks into previously unannounced pregnancy

Kate Ferdinand has confirmed the loss of her unborn second child with husband Rio, twelve weeks into a previously unannounced pregnancy. The former TV personality, 31, shared the tragic news of her miscarriage with Instagram followers, many of whom were unaware of her pregnancy, in a short post on Wednesday evening.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mollie King stands in for Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning

Mollie King and Craig Doyle stood in for the regular hosts of This Morning on ITV, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, as they take a summer break from the show.In her debut, The Saturdays singer and her co-host paid their respects to Bernard Cribbins, following his death aged 93.“He’ll be so missed,” King said of the Doctor Who star.Many viewers took to social media upon seeing King, who also presents for BBC Radio 1, to say she is Willoughby’s “double” due to their “uncanny likeness.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pregnant Mollie King shares her favorite ‘bump friendly’ summer looksPregnant Mollie King shares her favorite ‘bump friendly’ summer looksEvery woman’s body is beach ready, says Spanish government campaign
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Robson
Person
James Argent
Person
Stacey Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Essex#Towie#Loose Women#Eastenders#Jewish
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Lindsey Georgoulis Shares Her 'Strong First Impressions' of New Couples

Lindsey Georgoulis appeared on Married at First Sight's 14th season, which took place in Boston and aired earlier this year. Though she was married to Mark Maher at the time, the pair have since split. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Georgoulis gives PEOPLE her recap of Wednesday night's premiere episode and how she predicts this season will play out.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure explains ‘rude’ encounter with JoJo Siwa

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to claims from JoJo Siwa that she is the “rudest celebrity” the YouTuber has ever met.Taking to Instagram, the Full House star revealed she called Siwa to apologise after the TikTok storm, and also explained the interaction in question.Apparently, the pair met when Siwa was 11-years-old at the Fuller House premiere and during the event, Bure refused a photo with the youngster, but took them with other people.The actor said she apologised for “breaking” Siwa’s heart at the time, saying she feels “crummy” about the interaction.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kristen Bell says she no longer shares bedroom with her two children: ‘They now sleep in their room’

Kristen Bell has revealed that her and husband Dax Shepard’s daughters have “graduated” and no longer sleep in the same room as their parents.The 42-year-old actor discussed her children’s sleeping habits during an interview with E! Newson Friday, after previously revealing that her daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, sleep on the floor of her room.According to Bell, her children have since changed their bedroom routine, with the actor noting that they have “graduated” to sleeping in their own beds and rooms, where they “cuddle with each other”.“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce

Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy