Schroders Teams Up With Conservation Body To Invest In Nature-protection Projects

By Simon Jessop
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsset manager Schroders has teamed up with an environmental organisation to set up a Singapore-based fund house to invest in projects that seek to halt and reverse the destruction of nature due to climate change. Akaria Natural Capital, the venture between Schroders and U.S. non-profit organisation Conservation International, will...

