Bishop robbed during Sunday service on live stream

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bishop in New York City was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of his live-streamed service Sunday.

It happened as he was at the podium preaching, CBS reported .

Five to ten minutes into his sermon Sunday morning, Bishop Lamor Whitehead said he saw the door in the back of the church kicked open.

The bishop said he knew the men were coming for him because he is known in New York for wearing expensive jewelry and driving a Rolls Royce.

According to police, the men took $400,000 worth of jewelry from Whitehead ans his wife.

NYPD is investigating and Whitehead says the mayor and top police brass have called him pledging support to find the suspects.

