Suspect arrested in stabbing death of man found in Upper Manhattan park: NYPD

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Authorities arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man found at an Upper Manhattan park on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police officers responded to Fort Washington Park in the vicinity of West 165th Street and Riverside Drive in Washington Heights just before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 29-year-old Ricardo Sanchez

with multiple stab wounds to the chest, arm and neck.

EMS transported Sanchez to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 24-year-old Ronald Guilcapi.

Guilcapi was charged with murder.

Authorities said the two men were playing soccer in the park when they got into an dispute.

Guilcapi allegedly stabbed Sanchez with a broken bottle, officials said.

An investigation remains ongoing.