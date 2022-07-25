ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead, one wounded in Burlington shooting

By Brian Wallstin
 3 days ago

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found shot to death in a North Winooski Avenue apartment early Monday, police said.

A woman was also wounded in the shooting and is being treated in a local hospital for what police described as serious injuries.

Officers said they recovered an AR-15 rifle believed to have been used in the shootings. No arrests have been made, but police say they “currently believe that all involved persons are accounted for, and there is no additional danger to the public.”

The investigation is in its preliminary stages.

This is a developing story

