More hot weather continues for all of the Big Country as it looks like the triple digits will be with us for one more day before we see a weak front push through tomorrow with slight rain chances. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 101 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO