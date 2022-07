PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you feeling lucky? Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the third-largest in history. Your winning Mega Millions numbers for that $830 million jackpot are 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the megaball is 15. The competition is stiff, but for a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot, people are putting up a pretty penny. Eyewitness News caught up with people who spent $20, $40 and even $70 on tickets. “I probably spent like $70 at least for the last 10 drawings,” one person said. They say a 7-Eleven on Trenton Road in Levittown has a history of good luck after...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO