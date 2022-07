WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A Lake City man with ties to youth hockey league in Cadillac has been charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes. Michigan State Police say an investigation into Shayne Nelson, 43, began in May after police were alerted to an inappropriate text between Nelson and a 13-year-old and a possible relationship between the two.

LAKE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO