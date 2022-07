The NYPD said Wednesday it has identified a man found unconscious in a Bronx street last week after soliciting the public for help. Police say the man had no identification on him when he was found near University and Reservoir avenues in Kingsbridge Heights around 6:30 a.m. Friday. After he was taken to the hospital, doctors said he had no apparent injuries.

