ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man stabbed in Brooklyn subway station

By Luke Funk
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - The NYPD says an intoxicated man who was harassing passengers at a Brooklyn subway station was...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Man killed in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - The NYPD has identified a man found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the Bronx. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday on 187th St. in the Belmont neighborhood. 20-year-old Jayshua Nivar of Clay Ave. was found with two gunshot wounds to the head and a...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Kings Plaza mall robbery: Thief mugs 73-year-old woman

NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a thief who robbed a shopper at a mall in Brooklyn earlier this week. A man approached a 73-year-old woman exiting the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday and tried to grab her shoulder bag, the NYPD said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police ID man found unconscious on Bronx street

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday identified an unconscious man found in the Bronx after issuing a plea for help. The man, who police have not publicly named, was found in the middle of a Bronx street on Friday. He was taken from near University and Reservoir avenues to a hospital.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Prospect Lefferts Gardens#Violent Crime#Ems#Kings County Hospital#Fox
PIX11

Man leaves body in Brooklyn driveway: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Teens charged with assaulting officers in NYC subway station

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fight between two NYPD officers and two teenagers in an East Harlem subway station on Saturday was caught on camera. Police said the incident began when a 16-year-old boy jumped a turnstile at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station and two officers approached him and a 16-year-old girl, who allegedly ducked under a turnstile.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Straphanger confronts stranger hassling woman on Brooklyn subway train and stabs him in the neck

A straphanger confronted a stranger hassling a woman on a Brooklyn subway train — and stabbed him in the neck, police said Tuesday. The victim is expected to recover. The victim was acting up, screaming at other riders and acting aggressively on a No. 2 train rolling through Crown Heights about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The victim then focused his attention on one woman. The would-be good ...
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New Yorker Attacked, Robbed by Gang of Six in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A gang of six individuals assaulted and robbed a male victim in the Bronx last week and now the New York City Police Department has released surveillance video of the suspects. The police said that on July 18th, the six individuals displayed a knife, punched the victim and removed his belongings. The incident happened near 3200 Perry Avenue in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn subway attack: NYPD releases images of stabbing suspect

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a suspect in a stabbing aboard a No. 2 train rumbling through Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The footage shows the suspected stabber going through a turnstile at the Sterling Street station near Nostrand Avenue, the same station the southbound train was approaching when […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy