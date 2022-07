MILLERSBURG, Pa. — The disappearance of Tracy Kroh, 17, from a small Dauphin County town in 1989 remains a mystery to this day. Tracy was a straight-A student, and a member of the National Honor Society and yearbook staff. Her best friend said everybody looked up to her. Her family said everybody liked her and she wasn't the kind of person who would run away.

