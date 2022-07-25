ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Monday: Temps in upper 70s with slight chance of rain, storms

By Tim Joyce, Paul Konrad
WGNtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Increasing clouds Monday and conditions not as hot. Possible late day showers south. Winds: NE/E 5-10 mph. Highs near 80, lower 70s lakeside. Full...

wgntv.com

WGNtv.com

Possible morning showers Thursday ahead of pleasant day

CHICAGO — Lots of clouds Wednesday, warmer and muggier. Chance of AM showers and thunderstorms. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 84, near 80 lakeside. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Decreasing clouds and warmer tonight. Winds:...
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with spotty storms

CHICAGO — Lots of clouds Wednesday, warmer and muggier. Chance of AM showers and thunderstorms. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 84, near 80 lakeside. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Decreasing clouds and warmer tonight. Winds:...
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 80s with morning showers

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny this afternoon after morning clouds, morning scattered showers. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph G20. High: 82. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: WNW 5-10 G15. Low: 62. Friday Forecast: Mainly sunny. Winds: WNW 5-10 G15. High: 79.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Showers, storms impacting evening commute over parts of the metro area.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN is no longer in effect. However, showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue to move across portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana through 6:30 PM. At 4:50 PM CDT showers and a few t-storms producing heavy downpours were aligned along an advancing cold front from northern La Porte county, westward across southern Cook, Will, and northeast Grundy counties. This activity is moving east at 35 mph.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
City
Chicago, IL
WGNtv.com

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Clouds and sun Tuesday with a slight chance of late day showers/t-storms. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High 81. Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers/t-storms. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low 64. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Lots of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Lake County, Indiana, until 4:45 p.m.The National Weather Service said, around 3:40 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was spotted over Whiting, Indiana, moving southeast at 20 mph. The storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.The warning comes as the first of two rounds of storms is crossing our area, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to Chicago between 2:00 pm through 5:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, skies become partly cloudy between two fronts. The second front crosses our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) Thursday morning, bringing daybreak showers.Once that front is through, beautiful clearing for the entire weekend.TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearning. High 82. Less Humid.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 80.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm warning Lake Co IN until 445PM CDT…

The warning has been cancelled as storms have weakened. _______________________________________________________________________:. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY... At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Gary, Portage, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ____________________________________________________________________
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Special Marine Warning until 4:30PM CDT…

The marine warning has been allowed to expire as storms activity has diminished. ________________________________________________________________________________. ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 345 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located over Indiana Harbor, moving east at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Indiana Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Burns Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune Harbor, Jackson Park Harbor and Hammond Marina.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
#Lakeside
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago girl last seen Monday night, police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Giana Dziondziak was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Street on the South Side, police said. According to police, Giana purchased a Greyhound ticket at 11:42 p.m. later...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightning strike blamed for fire that seriously damages large house in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Fire officials in Glenview said a lightning strike caused a fire that severely damaged a house Wednesday afternoon.The fire was reported at 3:32 p.m. in the large, upscale house at 1701 Annapolis Dr., just north of Lake Avenue and west of Lehigh Avenue. It is part of The Glen, a subdivision of upscale homes on the former site of the Glenview Naval Air Station. Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the roof. Neighbors told firefighters the house was unoccupied at the time – except for a dog that firefighters rescued. No one...
GLENVIEW, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Metra Plans High School Kegger Trains to Promote Lollapalooza Ridership

WEST LOOP – The Chicago Metra plans to encourage ridership during its busiest summer weekend by throwing a totally sick kegger for high schoolers riding in from the suburbs for Lollapalooza. The agency has struggled with regaining ridership to pre-pandemic levels and hopes the innovative event will remind all commuters that you’re allowed to get absolutely shitfaced on Metra trains.
CHICAGO, IL
103.3 WKFR

Watch This Chicago Crowd Go Wild Thanks to a Dog in a Window

Raise your hand if you need an extra dose of serotonin today. If your hand is raised, this viral Tiktok video, or more accurately, videos should do the trick. A crowd had gathered on a Chicago street as they awaited the next band, Cherry Glazerr, to take the stage during Wicker Park Fest, one of Chicago's more popular summer festivals. It's unclear who first noticed this cute little doggie in a street-facing apartment window but, clearly, they started pointing it out to others in the crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Early morning fire displaces nine residents on Howard Street

On Tuesday, at approximately 2:10 a.m., the Evanston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a business located on the first floor of a two-story multi-residential structure at 741 Howard St, according to a press release from the EFD. First-responding companies encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions upon...
EVANSTON, IL

