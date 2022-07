The Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVa Health is seeing a sharp spike in calls related to Delta 8 products. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Delta 8 THC is a compound that naturally occurs in very small amounts in cannabis flowers, but can be extracted and distilled. It can then be sprayed onto hemp flower for smoking, or made into edibles, like gummies. Dr. Christopher Holstege, who directs the Blue Ridge Poison Center, said the gummies in particular have become a problem.

