ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Belmont Police investigate fatal hit and run

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

A 22-year-old woman died after getting struck while walking Saturday night in Belmont by a pickup truck that left the scene of the wreck, according to Belmont Police.

Belmont Police responded to the incident at 9:40 p.m. and found the woman dead in the road. Witnesses told police the vehicle that hit the woman was a large black pickup truck with off-road tires.

Police identified the woman who was killed as Christian Beaty of Belmont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0DYc_0grooJyh00

Police are asking that anyone who may have surveillance cameras along East Catawba Street, Main Street, and McLeod Avenue to review their video in an attempt to identify the suspect vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information on the wreck to call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792.

Second hit and run

Belmont Police officers are also investigating another hit and run that occurred at 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

In that collision, officers found a person who had struck by a car while walking on Wilkinson Boulevard near Firestone Complete Auto Care, close to the intersection with Hawley Avenue.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and was left laying on the median.

Police report the vehicle that hit that person was a Monaco blue 2008 BMW 3 Series. The vehicle has damage on the front driver side corner. The headlight housing, fog light, amber reflector, and mirror missing.

Belmont Police ask that anyone with information to call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Belmont Police investigate fatal hit and run

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Armed robbery leads to gunfire

Body cam footage from Gaston Co. veteran arrest set to be released. Almost one year after his arrest, a formerly homeless Gaston County veteran will receive the body camera footage from the day he was arrested. Updated: 6 hours ago. CMPD says the bicycle group rides in a pack and...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Police looking for woman who robbed Dollar General and fired shot in business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a woman who robbed a southwest Charlotte business at gunpoint. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at the Dollar General store in the 6200 block of South Blvd. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said a woman in a hoodie and Louis Vuitton facemask entered the business and pointed a gun at the employee behind the counter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belmont, NC
Belmont, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in north Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near 600 Pennsylvania Ave, not far from Brookshire Blvd. One victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Belmont police arrest man accused of deadly hit-and-run; given $2M bond

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont police have arrested the man suspected of hitting and killing a woman who was walking with her husband Saturday, and then leaving the scene. Just before midnight on Monday night, police said they found a truck matching the description of the one in the crash while officers were canvassing neighborhoods in the area. Officers talked with the truck’s owner, 22-year-old Jacob John Valdez, and said he admitted to hitting the woman and knocking over her husband.
BELMONT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Belmont Police
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville man charged in crash that killed pedestrian

A Statesville man was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving for a crash that claimed the life of Carl Russell Daye on July 15. The SPD Traffic Division obtained warrants for Robert Lee White, 64, on Thursday and he was later arrested without incident. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot in hip at home in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his hip at a home in Statesville late Monday night, according to the Statesville Police Department. Police said officers responded to a home on the 1100 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard around 11:18 p.m. where they found […]
STATESVILLE, NC
cn2.com

Dirt Bike Riders Causing Havoc in Neighborhoods

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department is looking for three dirt bike riders around the Waterside and Massey neighborhood area that are causing havoc and damaging property. Neighbors are saying.
FORT MILL, SC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy