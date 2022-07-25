ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Coroner IDs southern York County man who died in skid loader accident

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

A 35-year-old man has died after a skid loader accident on his property in Peach Bottom Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Gregory Henn, of the 200 block of Gemmill Road, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at his property. Authorities are not sure when the accident occurred, a news release states.

The man was operating the skid loader when it rolled over and caught him in the equipment, the coroner's office said. He was not wearing a safety belt.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

