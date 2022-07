You can find The Baggies Podcast on Twitter @TheBaggiesPod. Last season was really disappointing, a failure to be honest. For a side just relegated from the Premier League, the minimum expectation would be to make the playoffs. We went for a left-field choice in Valerien Ismael and his inflexibility left a considerable gap between the fans and the club. Steve Bruce came in to try and repair the damage but it was too deep, despite play-off hopes being viable until the end of April.

