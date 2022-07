Tim Love's new classic Italian, Caterina's Ristorante, is all about the analog experience. Photo by Courtney Dabney. Chef Tim Love seems to be everywhere you look. Love is the Energizer Bunny of the restaurant world, with spots spanning from Fort Worth to Knoxville, Tennessee, ranging from burgers to a swank new Italian gem. That would be his latest Fort Worth restaurant called Caterina’s Ristorante, which is set to open in Mule Alley this Wednesday, July 27th.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO