Great catches at Nags Head Fishing Pier

Fred Douglas Krause (MMCS USN Retired) 80, of Nags Head, N.C., passed away on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He will forever be loved and cherished by his daughter, Stephanie Pilar; granddaughter, Jessica Martinez; and devoted son-in-law, Andy Pilar, who were all by his side as his battle with a very aggressive cancer ended. Fred is also survived by daughters, Ruby Sterling (Leonard) and Michelle Wilson (Robert); brothers, Stephen and Dennis Krause; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his 13 brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved as his own. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years Donna, to whom he was greatly devoted; his loyal Corgi, Maplecreek Lucky Charm; his brothers, James and Ronald Krause; his sisters, Karen Holtz and Teresa Barco; and his parents, George W. and Ruby J. Bennett Krause.
