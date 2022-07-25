ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Stray modders are putting their own four-legged friends in the game

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUWvH_0grolSmd00
(Image credit: BlueTwelve Studios)

Stray is a game where you play as an adorable orange cat lad. Some of us—like deputy guides editor Lauren Aitken (opens in new tab)—are luckily enough to already have the protagonist resemble one of our four-legged friends. For others, the desire to have their own fur babies represented is mighty strong.

As spotted by Imogen Donovan (opens in new tab), a quick glance at Nexus Mods and you'll be met with an entire litter of reskins made to resemble either the modder's own pets or to fulfil requests on behalf of other players who want their cat in-game. It's absolutely bloody adorable and has opened the game to a whole variety of fuzzy friends. There are tuxedo cats, calicoes, and even adorable sphynxes! Some, like this gorgeous grey domestic cat (opens in new tab), have been made to honour pets who passed away. I'm not crying, you are.

As if these mods couldn't get any better, many modders have done their duty and paid the cat tax, uploading images of their IRL pals alongside the one in-game. While there are a few black cats among the mods, none quite yet capture the eyes of my own adorable (and constantly grumpy) cat Luna. Thankfully, modder NorskPL has made the texture files available so you can create your own modded cattery. Seriously, if you need a way to beat those Monday blues and get through the early week, just give the Stray Nexus Mods list (opens in new tab) a peep. You won't regret it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PypC_0grolSmd00

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak.

Comments / 1

Related
pethelpful.com

Pit Bull's Emotional Reaction to Getting a Hug Is Making People Melt

Developing a relationship with your pet can take time and work, but it's all worth it when they finally learn to trust you. And then magically you become their favorite person in the whole world. That was the case for an American Staffordshire Terrier who was positively glowing during a hug from his human. Now that's a happy boy!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Modders#Black Cats#Cooking#Video Game
PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Can't Play With a Baby Deer Is Just Priceless

As much as it pains you, sometimes you have to tell your pet no for their own good. Even if they're giving you the puppy-dog eyes. Even when it hurts! That's the lesson that one person on TikTok illustrated with a now-viral video of their dog trying to restrain himself when a baby deer shows up in their yard. The little guy just wanted to make a friend!
ANIMALS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy