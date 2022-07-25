Showers & storms Monday afternoon

One of the best lineups I’ve seen all year hit a brand-new amphitheater in Apopka, Florida on July 16th! A lot of people traveled from all over Florida to check out the Let’s Get It Kraken Tour, with alt reggae heavyweights Dirty Heads headlining over SOJA, Tribal Seeds and more. The local Florida band that everyone loves, Artikal Sound System, started things off, getting everyone up and dancing their worries away really quickly to their funky reggae vibes. Check out the latest album by A.S.S. called Welcome to Florida if you have yet to do so!
