ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Showers & storms Monday afternoon

By Kellianne Klass
WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — This morning is dry and warm with temps in the 70s....

www.wesh.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Brightline testing impacting traffic in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline is speeding up its test trains in Brevard County this week and it could impact drivers. Brightline is making progress on their high-speed rail connection between Miami and Orlando. A new round of testing on the tracks in Brevard started Wednesday, for the first...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
WESH

These are the top 5 most affordable water parks in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday is National Water Park Day, and a new list names the most affordable water parks in Florida for a cool-off good time. HomeToGo’s 2022 ranking is based on the cost of a one-day ticket, locker rental, parking and nearby accommodations. The Sunshine State has...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

New community splash pad opens in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Central Florida has a new place for families to cool off from the heat. A community splash pad inspired by Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest opened in Kissimmee Monday – the first for Osceola County. It has 30 water features including a water dump...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Electric Daisy Carnival lineup revealed for Orlando concert

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival, returning to the Sunshine State this November, announced its festival lineup on Wednesday. From Nov. 11 to 13, Orlando will play host to dozens of different bands at Tinker Field stadium located at 287 S. Tampa Ave. [TRENDING: No one wins U.S....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida Turnpike may be widening near Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — A proposed plan to reduce congestion and increase safety on Florida's Turnpike near Ocoee has some worried about what the fallout might be. Coming spring 2023, the Alibi apartment community with 410 units in Ocoee should be completed. Construction has started, but the future is cloudy.
OCOEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com

New nonstop services coming to Orlando International Airport this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers will be offered two new nonstop services from the Orlando International Airport beginning in October. The airport announced Tuesday its partner Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop services twice a week to Newport News/Williamsburg, Virginia, and Lansing, Michigan. Flights to Virginia will begin Oct. 19, and flights...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
topshelfmusicmag.com

Dirty Heads gets it ‘Kraken’ in Apopka, Florida

One of the best lineups I’ve seen all year hit a brand-new amphitheater in Apopka, Florida on July 16th! A lot of people traveled from all over Florida to check out the Let’s Get It Kraken Tour, with alt reggae heavyweights Dirty Heads headlining over SOJA, Tribal Seeds and more. The local Florida band that everyone loves, Artikal Sound System, started things off, getting everyone up and dancing their worries away really quickly to their funky reggae vibes. Check out the latest album by A.S.S. called Welcome to Florida if you have yet to do so!
APOPKA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
usatales.com

How Far is Tampa from Orlando: 5 Ways to Travel to Tampa

How far have you traveled so far? Do you love traveling and love to explore new places? Then here is a place that you ought not to miss out on! Here’s one of the best vacation ideas for those residing in the city of Tampa or its outskirts. Disney,...
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Flames engulf auto repair shop in Apopka, officials say

APOPKA, Fla. — Firefighters in Orange County are working to put out an industrial building fire in Apopka on Tuesday. The fire is at JMT Industrial Drive, just west of 441. Officials said no one was hurt. Stay with WESH 2 News for this developing story.
APOPKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy