6 Pre-Training Camp Bold Predictions for Lions

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions will begin year No. 2 of the Dan Campbell era.

Players are currently in the process of reporting for training camp, with the first practice of the new season scheduled for Wednesday. This is a pivotal year for many players, as the plethora of youth on the roster has created a culture of players competing for roles.

Fans will get a unique, inside look at the Lions during this year’s camp, as the HBO show "Hard Knocks" will document the ins and outs of day-to-day life of members of the team leading into the regular season.

Here are six bold predictions for the Lions heading into training camp.

Two undrafted free agents make the final roster

General manager Brad Holmes made plenty of moves in the offseason trying to bolster the depth of his team’s roster. There’s plenty of players to choose from, when it comes to assembling the final 53-man roster upon breaking training camp.

Two areas the Lions are in need of help from a depth perspective are the offensive line and in the secondary. The five starters up-front appear to be set, but there is an opportunity for a player to make the team in a backup role.

Detroit signed a trio of undrafted free-agent offensive linemen. Michigan State’s Kevin Jarvis, a guard, could have the best chance, due to the Lions not having a definitive backup guard heading into training camp.

Elsewhere, Cedrick Boswell could crack the roster at cornerback.

Detroit has three undrafted receivers who bring different skills, with Central Michigan’s Kalil Pimpleton being perhaps the most dynamic, with his speed and ability to contribute in multiple ways.

If Jermar Jefferson, Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike are unable to separate themselves, perhaps undrafted free-agent running back Greg Bell steps in as the team’s third-string running back.

The Lions kept several UDFAs last season, including defensive backs Jerry Jacobs and A.J. Parker. Expect more of the same in 2022.

Jefferson is a notable cut

Going back to the running back position, the competition for the position’s third-string player will be intense. Jefferson, Reynolds, Igwebuike and even Bell have intriguing cases to claim the position.

Of the three returning players, Jefferson showed the least in a limited role. He embraced the possibility of playing on special teams during the preseason, but was inactive for the season’s first five games.

In all, the Oregon State product played in just seven games, carrying the ball a total of 15 times for 74 yards.

With Igwebuike having the possibility of helping in the return game and Reynolds showing potential as a between-the-tackles runner, Jefferson may end up on the outside-looking-in after cutdown day.

Derrick Barnes emerges as starting linebacker

After an up-and-down rookie season, much is expected of linebacker Derrick Barnes. With a wide-open competition at his position, a solid training camp performance could send him soaring to the top of the depth chart.

It’s clear that the Lions’ brass thinks the world of Barnes’ physicality, but his struggles in pass coverage were exposed and limited his productivity. With a year under his belt now, Barnes is expected to enter training camp as a much-improved player.

Right now, the Lions only have one clear favorite in this position battle -- Alex Anzalone. However, Anzalone was inconsistent in his production. Beside him, however, there’s another spot up for grabs.

Barnes will compete with the newly signed Chris Board and rookie Malcolm Rodriguez, among others, for a spot, should Anzalone take a starting role. Board has been limited in terms of defensive production, while Rodriguez is still getting his feet wet as a pro.