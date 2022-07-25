1 Vehicle Overturns in 2-Vehicle Freeway Traffic Collision

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Two vehicles collided on the Southbound 14 Freeway toward Southbound I-5 Freeway in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles around 10:33 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Keith Johnson / KNN

As a result of the collision, a Honda Accord landed on its roof blocking the number 2 and number 3 lanes and the driver self-extricated with minor injuries, while the other vehicle – a Toyota 4Runner -was facing the wrong way in the slow lane.

Both drivers were assessed at the scene by responding Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. Newhall California Highway Patrol shut down the freeway for all oncoming vehicles.

CHP pushed the overturned vehicle to the slow lane to be towed and opened an additional lane.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network