Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash on I-5 Freeway
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was found ejected and lifeless after crashing on the I-5 Freeway around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.
The Los Angeles City Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway North at Glenoaks exit where they found one person on the freeway, beyond medical help, who had been ejected from a pickup truck.
Debris from the crash was scattered across all lanes on the freeway.
All lanes of the Northbound 5 Freeway were closed, diverting traffic off at Glenoaks.
A woman who lives in the area of the crash told Key News Network on camera that while she did not see anything, the sound of the crash was more like a very loud “dragging, scraping” unlike any sound of any freeway crash she has heard before.
“It was definitely eerie,” she said.
The crash is under investigation.
