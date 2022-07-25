ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash on I-5 Freeway

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was found ejected and lifeless after crashing on the I-5 Freeway around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.

Keith Johnson / KNN

The Los Angeles City Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway North at Glenoaks exit where they found one person on the freeway, beyond medical help, who had been ejected from a pickup truck.

Debris from the crash was scattered across all lanes on the freeway.

All lanes of the Northbound 5 Freeway were closed, diverting traffic off at Glenoaks.

A woman who lives in the area of the crash told Key News Network on camera that while she did not see anything, the sound of the crash was more like a very loud “dragging, scraping” unlike any sound of any freeway crash she has heard before.

“It was definitely eerie,” she said.

The crash is under investigation.

