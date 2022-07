Into the Future, Back to Our Roots is the theme for this year’s Warren County Prime Beef Festival, which will kick off Saturday, September 3rd with the Queen Pageant at The Crossing Church in Monmouth. The festival will officially get underway the following Wednesday with the parade down Broadway. Along with traditional events taking place, a few new additions can be enjoyed, shares Board Member Josh Oaks and Secretary and Public Relations Advertising Aubrey McVey:

WARREN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO