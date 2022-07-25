How the Mets’ pinch-hitting woes should inform their trade deadline approach

Buck Showalter accepted the blame and absorbed it. Maybe he was at fault, or maybe he was simply shielding against critiques better aimed at Billy Eppler.

With the game on the line Saturday night, the Mets manager asked Tomas Nido – a light-hitting catcher when healthy and an even lighter-hitting catcher when ailing with a banged-up hand – to take the largest at-bat of the game . The Mets trailed by one with two outs and runners on the corners with Padres lefty Taylor Rogers on the mound. Showalter kept lefty-hitting Jeff McNeil stapled to the bench as a catcher who’s been treading the Mendoza line all season stepped up and predictably failed with a game-ending pop-out .

Showalter said he wanted to stay away from McNeil, who just became a father and had been flying back and forth across the country for the All-Star Game.

“Jeff was a good option. I thought Nido was a good option, too,” Showalter said because that is what he is supposed to say.

In reality, the problem was – and the problem has been throughout most of the season – the Mets have no “good options” off the bench.

If not McNeil, the Mets could have asked newly acquired Daniel Vogelbach to pinch-hit – but the lefty slugger, while elite against righties, has been unplayable against southpaws (.423 OPS).

Acquiring Daniel Vogelbach was Step 1 in upgrading the Mets offense before the trade deadline. Corey Sipkin

If not McNeil, the Mets could have turned to Patrick Mazeika, but the third-string catcher is solely on the team for defensive reasons. If not McNeil, the Mets could have resisted using Travis Jankowski as a pinch-runner and asked the lefty hitter to take the at-bat, but the fourth outfielder is solely on the team for defensive and base-running reasons.

So as the Mets’ lead in the NL East over the Braves briefly fell to a mere half-game — they extended it back to 1 ½ games on Sunday night with an 8-5 win over the Padres that was powered by Pete Alonso’s three-run homer — they had zero good options for a late-game pinch-hit appearance, both stunning and customary for a team that has been deep in the rotation and bullpen and notably shallow offensively.

Join us for Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman's live baseball podcast

Book a spot now for The Show’s live podcast event TONIGHT with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, joined by special guests David Cone and Ron Darling. Sports+ members are entitled to tickets while supplies last.

Mets pinch-hitters are down to 5-for-41 on the season, their .122 average the worst in baseball. Ten different Mets have come off the bench for an at-bat, and only Dominic Smith (.250) has a batting average in such situations above .170. McNeil, Nido, Mazeika, Jankowski, Mark Canha, Luis Guillorme, Ender Inciarte and Robinson Cano have combined for 20 pinch-hit plate appearances. None has gotten a hit.

The same problem that dogged Eppler with the Angels – an inability to fill out the back of the 40-man roster with useful pieces – has popped up again, at least within the Mets’ position players.

If there is a bright side to the problem, it’s that right now is the perfect time for the general manager to identify and fix it .

Eppler already brought in Vogelbach, who essentially replaces Smith as a strong lefty bat at DH or off the bench. The strong likelihood is a righty platoon partner will follow, perhaps through a reunion with the Reds’ Brandon Drury, who has excelled this season against lefties.

But should the Mets stop there ? Do the Mets value Jankowski’s defense and speed enough to justify his .167 batting average, or could another bat – how about including Tommy Pham, who hits both lefties and righties while playing a capable corner outfield defensively, in a Drury trade? – better fortify the bench? If one good hitter is good, isn’t two better?

Willson Contreras of the Cubs, a potential trade candidate, could DH against lefty pitchers as well as being an option at catcher. USA TODAY Sports

If the Mets don’t upgrade the offensive potential from their outfield, they could seek to greatly improve the offensive production from their catchers. The Mets’ trio of James McCann, Nido and Mazeika owns the lowest combined OPS among catching groups in baseball. Importing a catcher is notoriously difficult – especially to a team that expects to throw Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt, three of the trickier pitchers to catch – but what if their addition was only a part-time catcher?

The Cubs’ Willson Contreras is not just a good hitter for a catcher, he is one of the better hitters in all of baseball, and he has plenty of postseason experience. If the Mets pay the prospect cost for a slugger who will be a free agent after the season, they could ask Contreras to serve as the DH against lefty pitchers and still have the option of consistently playing McCann (once he returns from his oblique strain) behind the plate.

And on days when McCann is catching and Vogelbach is DH, the Mets would have one hell of a pinch-hitting option in the ninth inning when the likes of Taylor Rogers are on the mound.

Saturday illustrated quite well that the Mets need offensive help — and perhaps more than just one bat. In a postseason series against the Padres or Dodgers or Braves, would you trust Jankowski with an at-bat? How about Nido? Mazeika?

Quietly, the biggest hole on the Mets’ team might be their bench. Now is the time when holes are plugged.

New York Post

Madison Bumgarner, self-described “old, grumpy guy,” took exception to a home run trot. USA TODAY Sports

There is a large faction of baseball fans who look at the preening done by Washington’s Victor Robles , who admired a blast off Madison Bumgarner on Saturday, and pine for a time when personalities were more subdued.

There is a large faction of baseball fans who look at the scolding delivered by Bumgarner after the game and pine for a future when players are encouraged to celebrate their accomplishments and are not beholden by unwritten rules.

The view from here: They should continue to coexist because players annoyed at the pettiness of other players is always fun. And Robles vs. Bumgarner was fun!

Robles, the 25-year-old Nationals outfielder, crushed a Bumgarner cutter and watched the ball sail deep into the stands beyond left field. The eight-inning homer brought the Nationals to within 7-2, which would be the final score. The dinger meant little to the outcome, but it meant plenty to a young player who has experienced some success, but not been able to sustain it.

Bumgarner noticed Robles’ admiration for his own work.

“He’s a clown. Golly. No shame. No shame,” Bumgarner told reporters. “It’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year, you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up.”

The Nationals’ Victor Robles leaned into the feud by wearing costume the day after his controversial home run. Getty Images

And thus began a news cycle in which the distinct factions began arguing. Bumgarner even acknowledged his own presence in the divided parties.

“I’m the old, grumpy guy, I know,” the throwback lefty said. “That type of stuff didn’t used to happen. Now – that’s ridiculous.”

Baseball needs more personalities like Robles, who fired back at Bumgarner first by saying that if the pitcher does not want him to celebrate, then Bumgarner should just strike him out. And then on Sunday, he leaned into the joke by sporting a clown nose in the dugout (Nationals manager Dave Martinez was “ not pleased .”)

Baseball needs more personalities like Bumgarner, a player who is not afraid to call others out and is passionate about his baseball values.

Players arguing with each other on the field or through media leads to silly feuds that make each ensuing face-off more appealing. As long as the heat they throw at each other is not via a fastball, battles like these are good for baseball.

The New York Yankees lost bullpen star Michael King for the rest of the season due to an elbow fracture. AP

Losing a pitcher such as Michael King – arguably the most valuable reliever in MLB to this point, as a multi-inning threat who can strike out the side without much effort – would be a season-crushing blow for most teams.

And though it undoubtedly hurts the Yankees, the loss of King also highlights the machine that they have built.

Returning to the active roster Sunday was Ron Marinaccio, whose strong minor league work last season elevated him to the 40-man roster this season, and who had not allowed a run in his past 15 ⅓ innings before he was sidelined due to shoulder inflammation.

Returning to the active roster Saturday was Clarke Schmidt, who threw three scoreless innings to earn his first career save Sunday in the Yankees’ 6-0 win in Baltimore .

There are more Kings and Marinaccios and Schmidts in the laboratory.

Greg Weissert, a Fordham product who’s at Triple-A, is one of a host of Yankees relievers putting up monster strikeout numbers in the minor leagues. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

In Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is righty Greg Weissert, whose slider has been fairly unhittable. The 27-year-old Bay Shore native and Fordham product has pitched to a 2.17 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 37 ⅓ innings.

The strikeout rates on the RailRiders are incredible: Zach Green has punched out 56 in 40 ⅓ innings; Braden Bristo has 48 in 37 ⅓ innings.

A bit further away at Double-A Somerset are Josh Maciejewski, who is on the IL but has tallied 50 strikeouts in 37 Double- and Triple-A innings, and Carson Coleman (1.61 ERA between High-A and Double-A), who has 70 strikeouts in 45 ⅔ innings.

Perhaps none comes up to help this season. The Yankees could bank on a bounce-back from Aroldis Chapman or a late-season return of Zack Britton . Or they could look externally for a proven option such as old friend David Robertson.

But when one electric Yankees arm goes down, there seems to always be another fascinating one who could be summoned.