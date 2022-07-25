ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

Head-on crash kills 2 Ohio residents

By Dennis Bright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3lPQ_0groj1Lv00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Ohio residents were killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash near Lake City, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 5:15 a.m. on Highway 378 near Highway 52 when a 2014 Dodge pickup crossed the center line while going west and hit a 2017 Ford SUV, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

The 43-year-old driver of the SUV and a 38-year-old passenger, both from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died in the crash, Ridgeway said. The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old man from Malden, South Carolina, was taken to McLeod Regional Hospital.

The names of the people killed in the wreck have not been released. No additional information was immediately available.

The SCHP and the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating.

