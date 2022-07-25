Back to school 2022: Here are the highest-paid principals in Alabama

PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Department of Corrections Headquarters c/o the Engineering Division at their offices located at 222 Tarwater Street, Wetumpka, AL at 2:00 PM Local Time on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022; at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for: SITE WORK / ENABLING WORKS WATER SERVICE PACKAGE FOR THE NEW MEN'S CORRECTIONAL FACILITY FOR THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA (State Funds) The Work of the project includes, but is not limited to, water mains to serve the new men's correctional facility and a one-million (1,000,000) gallon elevated water tank with associated yard piping, sitework and electrical components; as specified and as indicated on the Drawings; coordination and supervision of the entire project; and all related work, as indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. A cashier's check or bid bond payable to Alabama Department of Corrections in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder's proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, insurance in compliance with requirements, and verification of E-Verify enrollment (also with Proposals), will be required at the signing of the Contract. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC., 11 N. WATER STREET, SUITE 15250, MOBILE, AL 36602, Ashley.Morris@gmcnetwork.com; F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, CMD Group and through Skysite. Bid Documents may be obtained from the Engineer upon payment of a deposit of Twenty dollars ($20.00) for a one time administrative fee for digital/file sharing access or One Hundred-Fifty dollars ($150.00) (printed) per set. Contractors are encouraged to use the digital plans. Refunds will be issued for printed sets only issued by the Engineer to each general contract bidder on the first two (2) sets issued submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Engineer or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner's judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of SIXTY (60) days. A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held onsite adjacent to DRAPER and STATON CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES at 2828 AL-143, ELMORE, AL; at 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 18, 2022, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder's questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is Mandatory for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and is highly recommended for all Subcontractors. This project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES, and requires the Contractor comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205, which was signed into law on May 9, 2013. The Contractor and the Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Proposal Form. Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors and Manufacturers are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors, and/or abandon this process if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS ENGINEERING DIVISION Elmore, Alabama John Q. Hamm, Commissioner GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC MEMBERS, AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS 2660 Eastchase Lane, Suite 200 Montgomery, Alabama 36117 Phone: (334) 271-3200 Fax: (334) 272-1566 Wetumpka Herald: July 27, Aug. 3 and 10, 2022 CMGM210151(2)

