LEBANON, N.H. — A man and woman wanted in connection with a kidnapping have been taken into custody, Lebanon police said. Police said on July 5, a man reported that his fiancée had been kidnapped at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. He said his fiancée was taken in a small, blue car with temporary Vermont license plates. Officers were able to locate the fiancée at a local hotel the following morning.

LEBANON, NH ・ 14 HOURS AGO